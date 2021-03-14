Texas basketball: See the March Madness 2021 bracket, schedule
March Madness is back again and the Texas men's basketball team will face Abilene Christian the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.
In the 2018-2019 season, Texas won the NIT championship game 81-66 against Lipscomb.
The Longhorns entered the 2019 NIT after losing the Big 12 championship game against Kansas 65-57.
Before reaching the NIT championship game, Texas forged through a tournament field that included South Dakota State, Xavier, Colorado and TCU.
Texas finished their 2019 season with an overall record of 21-16 and a conference record of 8-10. The Longhorns are Big 12 tournament champions after beating Oklahoma State in the final.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's NCAA Tournament bracket:
NCAA Tournament schedule
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 14
- First Four: Thursday, March 18
- First Round: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20
- Second Round: Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22
- Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28
- Elite Eight: Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30
- Final Four: Saturday, April 3
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 5
March Madness 2021: NCAA Tournament bracket
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Texas Basketball's 2021 March Madness breakdown
Texas enters the 2021 tournament as the No. 3 seed in the East region. The Longhorns enter the game 19-7 overall and 11-6 in the Big 12 after defeating Oklahoma State 91-86 in the Big 12 championship game.
Texas will face No. 14 Abilene Christian the first round. The Wildcats enter the game 23-4 overall and 13-2 in the Southland after winning the conference tournament.
