Texas basketball: See the March Madness 2021 bracket, schedule

March Madness is back again and the Texas men's basketball team will face Abilene Christian the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

In the 2018-2019 season, Texas won the NIT championship game 81-66 against Lipscomb.

The Longhorns entered the 2019 NIT after losing the Big 12 championship game against Kansas 65-57.

Before reaching the NIT championship game, Texas forged through a tournament field that included South Dakota State, Xavier, Colorado and TCU.

Texas finished their 2019 season with an overall record of 21-16 and a conference record of 8-10. The Longhorns are Big 12 tournament champions after beating Oklahoma State in the final.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's NCAA Tournament bracket:

NCAA Tournament schedule

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 14

First Four: Thursday, March 18

First Round: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20

Second Round: Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight: Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30

Final Four: Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 5

March Madness 2021: NCAA Tournament bracket

Printable NCAA Tournament bracket

Texas Basketball's 2021 March Madness breakdown

Texas enters the 2021 tournament as the No. 3 seed in the East region. The Longhorns enter the game 19-7 overall and 11-6 in the Big 12 after defeating Oklahoma State 91-86 in the Big 12 championship game.

Texas will face No. 14 Abilene Christian the first round. The Wildcats enter the game 23-4 overall and 13-2 in the Southland after winning the conference tournament.

