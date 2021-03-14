Listen to Austin 360 Radio
Texas basketball: See the March Madness 2021 bracket, schedule

Chastity Laskey
March Madness is back again and the Texas men's basketball team will face Abilene Christian the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. 

In the 2018-2019 season, Texas won the NIT championship game 81-66 against Lipscomb. 

The Longhorns entered the 2019 NIT after losing the Big 12 championship game against Kansas 65-57. 

Before reaching the NIT championship game, Texas forged through a tournament field that included South Dakota State, Xavier, Colorado and TCU. 

Texas finished their 2019 season with an overall record of 21-16 and a conference record of 8-10. The  Longhorns are Big 12 tournament champions after beating Oklahoma State in the final. 

Here's everything you need to know about this year's NCAA Tournament bracket:

NCAA Tournament schedule

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 14     
  • First Four: Thursday, March 18   
  • First Round: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20   
  • Second Round: Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22    
  • Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28    
  • Elite Eight: Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 3
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 5

March Madness 2021: NCAA Tournament bracket

NCAA 2021 bracket

Printable NCAA Tournament bracket

Texas enters the 2021 tournament as the No. 3 seed in the East region. The Longhorns enter the game 19-7 overall and 11-6 in the Big 12 after defeating Oklahoma State 91-86 in the Big 12 championship game.

Texas will face No. 14 Abilene Christian the first round. The Wildcats enter the game 23-4 overall and 13-2 in the Southland after winning the conference tournament.

Chastity Laskey is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find her on Twitter @ChastityLaskey. 