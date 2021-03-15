March Madness 2021: How to watch, stream Texas basketball vs. Abilene Christian

Texas men's basketball team will face Abilene Christian in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

Texas enters the 2021 tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Longhorns enter the game 19-7 overall and 11-6 in the Big 12 after defeating Oklahoma State 91-86 in the Big 12 championship game.

Texas will face No. 14 Abilene Christian in the first round. The Wildcats enter the game 23-4 overall and 13-2 in the Southland after winning the conference tournament.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the game:

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Abilene Christian in the NCAA Tournament

When: March 20 at 8:50 p.m. CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

TV: truTV

More Texas Basketball news:

Texas Basketball March Madness History

In the 2018-2019 season, Texas won the NIT championship game 81-66 against Lipscomb.

The Longhorns entered the 2019 NIT after losing the Big 12 championship game against Kansas 65-57.

Before reaching the NIT championship game, Texas forged through a tournament field that included South Dakota State, Xavier, Colorado and TCU basketball.

The Longhorns finished their 2019 season with an overall record of 21-16 and a conference record of 8-10.