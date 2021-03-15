Will Abilene Christian beat Texas? A history of 14-over-3 seed March Madness upsets.
The Texas Longhorns are back in the NCAA Tournament. The team is ranked No. 3 in the West region coming off their Big 12 Tournament championship.
The ranking is the highest the Longhorns have been ranked in the tournament since 2008, a year in which the team advanced all the way to the Elite 8, losing to the eventual runners-up, the University of Memphis.
The Longhorns are facing Abilene Christian in the opening round on Saturday. The Wildcats have only played in one NCAA Tournament game previously, entering the 2019 tourney as a No. 15 seed. The team lost to Kentucky in the first round.
While 12-over-5 matchups have historically been the most common upsets, 14-over-3 seeds have occurred plenty of times, too.
March Madness first-round upsets by 13 seeds
The NCAA Tournament has featured 64 teams in its event since 1985. Since then, the 13th seed has won 15% of games in the opening round. Of those 3-vs.-14 seed games, the lower seed has won 21 games out of 140 total games.
The upset hasn't occurred since 2016. In the last decade, it's happened six times, including twice in 2015.
- 2016: Stephen F. Austin 70, West Virginia 56
- 2015: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56
- 2015: UAB 60, Iowa State 59
- 2014: Mercer 78, Duke 71
- 2013: Harvard 68, New Mexico 62
- 2010: Ohio 97, Georgetown 83
In the history of the tournament, 14-seeds have won six games by a single point. Two games have been won by a buzzer-beater.
What's the lowest seed to win NCAA tournament?
Thus far, a 14-seed has yet to take win the tournament, but one team came close to qualifying for the Final Four. In 1986, Cleveland State Vikings took down the Indiana Hoosiers in the opening round before losing by one point against Navy in the Elite Eight.
The year prior, Villanova, ranked as an 8-seed, took home the tournament championship. The team still holds the record for the lowest-ranked team to ever win March Madness.