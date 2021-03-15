Will Abilene Christian beat Texas? A history of 14-over-3 seed March Madness upsets.

The Texas Longhorns are back in the NCAA Tournament. The team is ranked No. 3 in the West region coming off their Big 12 Tournament championship.

The ranking is the highest the Longhorns have been ranked in the tournament since 2008, a year in which the team advanced all the way to the Elite 8, losing to the eventual runners-up, the University of Memphis.

When are March Madness games? See the NCAA Tournament 2021 bracket, schedule

A closer look:Shaka's program guys are creating the right hoops culture at Texas

The Longhorns are facing Abilene Christian in the opening round on Saturday. The Wildcats have only played in one NCAA Tournament game previously, entering the 2019 tourney as a No. 15 seed. The team lost to Kentucky in the first round.

While 12-over-5 matchups have historically been the most common upsets, 14-over-3 seeds have occurred plenty of times, too.

March Madness first-round upsets by 13 seeds

The NCAA Tournament has featured 64 teams in its event since 1985. Since then, the 13th seed has won 15% of games in the opening round. Of those 3-vs.-14 seed games, the lower seed has won 21 games out of 140 total games.

The upset hasn't occurred since 2016. In the last decade, it's happened six times, including twice in 2015.

2016: Stephen F. Austin 70, West Virginia 56

Stephen F. Austin 70, West Virginia 56 2015: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56

Georgia State 57, Baylor 56 2015: UAB 60, Iowa State 59

UAB 60, Iowa State 59 2014: Mercer 78, Duke 71

Mercer 78, Duke 71 2013: Harvard 68, New Mexico 62

Harvard 68, New Mexico 62 2010: Ohio 97, Georgetown 83

More:Texas lands No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, highest since 2008, will face Abilene Christian

In the history of the tournament, 14-seeds have won six games by a single point. Two games have been won by a buzzer-beater.

What's the lowest seed to win NCAA tournament?

Thus far, a 14-seed has yet to take win the tournament, but one team came close to qualifying for the Final Four. In 1986, Cleveland State Vikings took down the Indiana Hoosiers in the opening round before losing by one point against Navy in the Elite Eight.

The year prior, Villanova, ranked as an 8-seed, took home the tournament championship. The team still holds the record for the lowest-ranked team to ever win March Madness.