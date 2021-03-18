On President's Obama bracket, Baylor reaches the Final Four, not Texas

Former President Barack Obama returned to his tradition of posting a bracket of March Madness picks in both the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournament. It's been a tradition for Obama since he was inaugurated as president in 2009.

In the women's tournament, Obama has Texas advancing to the Sweet 16 before losing to Maryland but has Baylor taking the entire tournament in a win over Stanford. The Bears have three national championships, including the most recent NCAA tournament in 2019.

All told, Obama's final four includes Stanford, Maryland, Baylor and N.C. State.

On the men's side, Obama also has two teams from the state of Texas making deep runs. His bracket predicts Texas to lose in the Elite 8 against Michigan in the East region and predicts Baylor will emerge from the South region, but to lose against Illinois in the Final Four.

With Gonzaga, Michigan, Baylor and Illinois in Obama's Final Four, the former president is going with the No. 1 seed from each region in the Final Four and overall top seed, Gonzaga, winning it all.

Obama's 2010 men's bracket was laid out like this, and not a single top seed made the Final Four. And in 2019, the president's bracket had no picks in the Final Four.

That's not to say Obama has always been wrong with his bracket picks. In 2009 and in 2017, he said UNC would win and the Tar Heels did just that.