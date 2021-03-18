Listen to Austin 360 Radio

LISTEN: On Second Thought Ep. 213: Shaka Smart on streaking Horns, NCAA Tournament

Texas plays Abilene Christian at 8:50 p.m. Saturday

Cedric Golden
Hookem
Texas head coach Shaka Smart cuts down the net after winning the Big 12 Tournament Championship NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Smart joins the On Second Thought podcast this week to discuss Texas' NCAA opener against Abilene Christian.

The Texas Longhorns are one of the hottest teams in the country entering their NCAA Tournament opener against Abilene Christian and coach Shaka Smart joins On Second Thought to discuss his confidence in Texas making a deep run in the Big Dance.

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls reveal how they have the Horns finishing, the national title picks and how the UT women are looking.