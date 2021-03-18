LISTEN: On Second Thought Ep. 213: Shaka Smart on streaking Horns, NCAA Tournament
Texas plays Abilene Christian at 8:50 p.m. Saturday
Cedric Golden
Hookem
The Texas Longhorns are one of the hottest teams in the country entering their NCAA Tournament opener against Abilene Christian and coach Shaka Smart joins On Second Thought to discuss his confidence in Texas making a deep run in the Big Dance.
Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls reveal how they have the Horns finishing, the national title picks and how the UT women are looking.