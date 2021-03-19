Texas softball splits doubleheader with Ragin' Cajuns

American-Statesman Staff

The Texas softball team split a pair of games against Louisiana on Thursday night at McCombs Field, winning 3-0 before falling to the Ragin' Cajuns 10-9.

Shea O'Leary pitched a shutout in the first game, lifting the 10th-ranked Longhorns (17-3) to the win. She gave up five hits and struck out five and walked one in seven innings.

Mary Iakopo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Lauren Burke hit a home run and McKenzie Parker added another RBI for Texas. Parker also stole a base and scored.

Iakopo got things started with a two-run single in the third. Texas added two more in the sixth when Burke homered and Parker singled to drive home Camille Corona.

The second game was a wild affair with the teams combining for 24 hits. The Longhorns committed five errors.

Texas led 4-2 in the second inning before the Ragin' Cajuns (14-5) rattled off seven runs to take a 9-4 lead in the fourth. Julie Rawls led Louisiana, going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Alissa Dalton also went 3-for-3, adding two runs and two RBIs.

Iakopo hit another home run in the loss, finishing with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Molly Jacobsen had a rough start for Texas, allowing six runs, four unearned, on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Longhorns nearly pulled off a comeback by adding five runs over the final three innings.

A single by Rawls in the sixth turned out to be the winning RBI.

On Friday, UT announced that next Wednesday's scheduled home game against Texas State will instead be played on Sunday because of a Bobcats' scheduling conflict. The game will start at 6 p.m.