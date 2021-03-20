Longhorns softball team sweeps New Mexico

American-Statesman Staff

The Longhorns softball team made it a clean sweep of the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, winning 12-0 before closing out the series with an 8-1 victory.

MK Tedder doubled twice and Taylor Ellsworth homered and doubled as No. 10 Texas (20-3) had five extra-base hits on the way to 15 hits overall. Ellsworth drove in two runs while five other Longhorns had an RBI apiece. Tedder finished 4-for-4 and scored a run.

Lauren Burke and Colleen Sullivan each went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kaitlyn Washington drove in a run as did Alyssa Popelka.

Molly Jacobsen picked up the win to improve to 7-2. She allowed one run on four hits in four innings. Shea O'Leary earned her second save of the season while striking out four in three innings.

Texas trailed 1-0 after two innings before uncorking eight runs over the next three frames.

The run production was just a continuation of the first victory on the day. Sullivan and Mary Iakopo each homered in the 12-0 win to start the day. Iakopo finished with three RBIs while Sullivan had two RBIs and scored twice.

Brianna Cantu also drove home two runs. McKenzie Parker went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Ariana Adams (4-0) didn't allow a hit in the run-rule victory. She struck out four in five innings.

On Friday, Cantu went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs while Courtney Day pitched five hitless innings to lead the Longhorns to a 5-3 win over the 1-21 Lobos.

Day improved to 2-0 after not allowing a hit in five innings of relief of Ryleigh White. White allowed two runs in the first inning without recording an out. Shea O'Leary earned the save by allowing one run on six hits in the final two innings.

Sullivan went 2-for-2 with a home run. Parker drove home the first run for Texas in the fourth on a single that scored Camille Corona. Parker eventually scored on a bunt single by Cantu to tie the game 2-2.

After Sullivan's homer in the fifth, Cantu added some insurance for the Longhorns on a two-run blast in the sixth.