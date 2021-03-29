After winning series, Longhorns drop finale against Oklahoma

American-Statesman Staff

The Texas Longhorns fell 3-2 to the Oklahoma Sooners in the series finale at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday.

Despite the loss, the No. 9 Longhorns (17-7) took the series against their rivals following an 11-inning win Saturday.

A run-scoring single by Conor McKenna in the top of the ninth lifted the Sooners (13-10) to victory. McKenna finished with two RBIs.

Texas baseball:Texas 11, Oklahoma 6: Prepared Longhorns secure series by slugging the Sooners

Texas baseball:Texas 4, Oklahoma 3: A Longhorn legacy, Douglas Hodo III gets his Red River Rivalry moment

Mitchell Daly had the best day at the plate for Texas, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mike Antico drove in the other run for Texas as he went 2-for-2.

Jason Ruffcorn earned the win, allowing just one hit in 1 2/3 innings while striking out three.

Aaron Nixon suffered the loss as he gave up a run on three hits in one inning.

Texas made it five straight weekend series wins after taking Saturday night's extra-innings thriller.

The Longhorns next take on Texas A&M in College Station at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game can be seen on ESPNU.