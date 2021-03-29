Texas softball goes undefeated during Bevo Classic, moves to 24-3

American-Statesman Staff

Texas scored seven runs over two innings on the way to taking a 9-1, 6-inning victory over UT-Arlington to close out action at the Bevo Classic on Sunday.

The No. 8 Longhorns (24-3) won all four of their games during the three-day event.

Mary Iakopo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles. Janae Jefferson, Shannon Rhodes and McKenzie Parker each scored two runs.

Molly Jacobsen earned the win to improve to 9-2 after allowing on run on five hits in five innings.

A sacrifice fly by Iakopo scored Jefferson in the first inning before the Longhorns added four more runs in the third and three more in the fourth to make it 8-1 heading into the fifth.

In all, 10 Longhorns had at least one hit on the day while the Mavericks (7-20) scored their only run in the third.

The win was the second for the Longhorns against UT-Arlington over the weekend. Texas earned its second victory of the Bevo Classic with a 2-1 decision over the Mavericks on Saturday.

Shea O'Leary improved to 5-0 and the Longhorns scored a walk-off victory. O'Leary tossed a complete game, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out nine.

Parker hit a fielder's choice that allowed Alyssa Popelka to score in the bottom of the seventh.

JJ Smith got the Horns on the scoreboard first in the second inning when she stole home.

The Mavericks tied the game in the third to set up the thrilling finish.

Also on Saturday, Texas beat UTSA 8-0 in five innings.

Rhodes hit three home runs to tie a school record and lead the Longhorns to the win.

Rhodes hit her first homer in the first inning before Courtney Day hit a triple to score another in the second. The Longhorns added three more runs in the inning, including Rhodes' second home run, to make it 5-0 after two frames.

In the fourth inning, Rhodes cemented her name in Longhorns softball history with her third long ball of the day.

Jacobsen took the win, striking out five and allowing two hits in four innings.

Texas started the Bevo Classic on Friday with a 6-5 comeback win over South Dakota.

Trailing 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Longhorns scored five runs for the victory.

After Iakopo drove in Rhodes on a single, Taylor Ellsworth doubled to score two more to make it 5-4.

Lauren Burke drove in the winning run as she flied out and a poor throw allowed Texas to bring home two.

Parker had a double and home run.

O'Leary earned the win by giving up just two hits and striking out three in five innings.