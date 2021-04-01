Golden: Chris Del Conte delivered a slam dunk of a hire in Chris Beard

Beard went 112-55 at Texas Tech and 49-40 in league play.

Beard went 9-3 in the NCAA Tournament.

Chris Beard could have coached in Lubbock for the next 30 years.

He could have been the Coach K of the Hub City, but a bigger challenge beckoned from a place that was once his home.

Tom Penders’ former student assistant is back in the 512 and Texas fans are beyond giddy because they have witnessed firsthand what he has constructed at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are now a powerful brand because of the work Beard put into that program.

With all due respect to Tech legend Patrick Mahomes, who issued a late Twitter plea to persuade Beard to stay on the South Plains, the departing coach has turned Tech into a basketball school in just a handful of seasons. He did it with graduate transfers, a couple of home-grown talents and turned Jarrett Culver, a three-star recruit, into the sixth overall pick of the NBA draft.

The biggest question is whether he can successfully construct great Texas teams with the same philosophy.

This season’s Tech team featured a couple of transfers — guard Mac McClung and forward Marcos Santos-Silva — among a nice rotation that employed a physical brand of ball that often gave opponents fits even if it didn’t boast the talent level Tech had two seasons ago, when the Red Raiders were 23 seconds away from winning a natty before falling in overtime.

In short, the Beard blueprint is to recruit a couple of stars, develop many others and fill in the gaps with great complementary pieces.

It’s what Rick Barnes did at Texas, as did Penders before him. Texas' most recent coaches had stars in Kevin Durant, T.J. Ford and D.J. Augustin, but needed others to make the whole machine go. Barnes surrounded those elite guys with enough talent to consistently make the NCAA Tournament and win when he got there.

Shaka Smart coached three first-round picks — Mo Bamba, Jarrett Allen and Jaxson Hayes — and had two more this season in Kai Jones and Greg Brown, who are projected to be first-rounders, but was unable to move the needle when it came to tourney time.

In Beard, athletic director Chris Del Conte believes he just hired the man who can return the program to serious national title contention for the first time in more than a decade. He made a similar hire in Vic Schaefer who guided the Texas women to upset wins in the NCAA Tournament over high seeds UCLA and Maryland before losing in the regional final to South Carolina.

Beard is a winner. He went 112-55 at Tech and 49-40 in the Big 12, while Smart was 109-86 and 51-56 in the Big 12 in six seasons. Unlike Smart, Beard won a Big 12 regular-season title and made plenty of noise in the NCAAs, going 9-3 with a national runner-up appearance.

The challenge is steep, given what Texas is losing. When Smart left for Marquette after six seasons on the heels on an embarrassing first-round NCAA loss to Abilene Christian, the team that he left Beard won’t be anything like the 2021 group.

Texas was one of the deepest, most experienced teams in the country with a senior point guard in Matt Coleman III and experienced juniors Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey. Add in departing high-flying 6-10 senior post Jericho Sims and 6-10 sophomore energy source Kai Jones, who has announced his intention to enter the NBA draft, and Beard has a rebuild job on his hands.

We know that Coleman, Sims and Kai Jones won’t be back, but it’s possible that Andrew Jones, who came back to have a banner season after battling leukemia, and Ramey, a tough-minded defender who led the team in 3-point field goal percentage, will return. They have both been mum on their plans, but the guess here is Beard would welcome an experienced backcourt rather than making his own pie crust. Good store-bought can work just fine with the right baker.

Guard Jase Febres and forward Brock Cunningham are expected back after coming off the bench this season, so experience off the bench is a comfort. Febres started to really round into form late in the season after microfracture knee surgery; Cunningham provided some needed muscle and toughness.

Beard isn’t being asked to be a miracle worker. Being just Beard should be enough to make the fans happy though the cupboard is missing some key ingredients. The Texas brand, resources and being in the coolest city in the state will get him into some living rooms he may not have had access to in his previous haunt, though he won more than Smart did by a mile.

No one thinks it will be easy, but Beard is accustomed to building from the ground up. The Tech team he took over went 32-32 in Tubby Smith's final two seasons and had only two winning seasons under Smith and his predecessor Pat Knight.

The Forty Acres got who it wanted. While Lubbock mourns, Del Conte just delivered Texas basketball one slam dunk of a hire.