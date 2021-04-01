Chris Beard: 5 things to know about the Longhorns' new basketball coach

After five seasons with Texas Tech, head coach Chris Beard decided it was time to say adios and head south — to Austin.

Beard becomes the Longhorns' 25th coach following Shaka Smart's recent departure. Along with Beard comes his 112-55 overall record during his time with the Red Raiders.

Get more familiar with the man who'll be leading Texas' men's basketball team by checking out these five facts about Beard's life and coaching history.

Chris Beard heads back to Texas, where it all began

Beard got his coaching start with the Longhorns way back in 1991 as a student assistant. He left in 1995 and did assistant stints with Incarnate Word, Abiline Christian, and North Texas. Prior to Texas Tech, Beard was head coach for programs at Angelo State, McMurry (Division II) and Little Rock.

Longhorns coach Chris Beard's connection to Bobby Knight

That's right, Beard learned from the General himself as an assistant to Bobby Knight for seven seasons while at Texas Tech.

Texas Longhorns play waiting game, save $1 million

The cost of Beard's buyout dropped from $5 million to $4 million on April 1, so it's likely no coincidence his hiring by Texas came when it did.

Chris Beard's NCAA Tournament history

It's already been established that Beard's time with Texas Tech was an, overall, fruitful one, but he also led the team to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a pair of Sweet 16s and an Elite 8.

Chris Beard's coaching awards and honors

Beard comes to the Longhorns with more than a winning percentage under his belt: He has a respectful list of accolades to boot. He was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2016, Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and AP Coach of the Year in 2019. Just to name a few.