Longhorns softball: Shea O'Leary strikes out 11 in win over Texas Tech

American-Statesman Staff

The Texas softball team completed a sweep of Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCombs Field, but the 2-1 win was a lot tougher than the 10-1 rout in five innings Friday night.

A bunt single, a throwing error and an RBI groundout put the Red Raiders (16-6, 0-6 Big 12) up 1-0 in the first inning. But sophomore Shea O'Leary (7-0) shut them down after that with a career-high 11 strikeouts.

Freshman Courtney Day's double in the fifth drove in Taylor Ellsworth and Lauren Burke, both of whom had singled, and that was all the offense the Longhorns (27-3, 3-0) needed.

In Friday's game, freshman Jordyn Whitaker smacked her first career grand slam and sophomore McKenzie Parker hit her third homer of the season to power the Texas attack. Graduate transfer Molly Jacobsen improved to 10-2 in the circle.