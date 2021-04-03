Longhorns baseball: Power surge helps Texas sweep Kansas

American-Statesman Staff

Texas broke out the bats to polish off a sweep of Kansas with an 11-2 victory Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kan.

Cam Williams, Ivan Melendez and Mike Antico homered to pace a 14-hit attack Saturday for Texas, which improved to 20-8 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks are 15-11 and 1-5.

Williams' two-run blast was the key blow in a four-run third inning that put UT up 4-0. Antico's three-run homer capped the scoring in the ninth.

Kolby Kubichek (3-2) gave up six hits and four walks but only one run in six innings for the victory.

On Friday night, Tristan Stevens (4-1) pitched seven shutout innings and Cole Quintanilla blanked the Jayhawks in the final two as Texas won 7-0.

Zach Zubia got the Longhorns on the board with an RBI single in the first, and Trey Faltine added a run-scoring single in the second. Antico's sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in the sixth. A passed ball and an RBI groundout in the eighth provided a bigger cushion, and Silas Ardoin and Melendez completed the scoring with RBI doubles in the ninth.

On Thursday night, Ty Madden allowed one unearned run over eight innings as UT won 5-2.

The Longhorns were led at the plate by freshman second baseman Mitchell Daly, who was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. The first five batters in the lineup each drove in a run.