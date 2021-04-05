Golden: Chris Beard's culture will determine whether Texas becomes elite

Beard said culture is "who we are when no one is looking."

Beard took over a .500 program at Texas Tech and led the Red Raiders to the 2019 national title game.

Chris Beard barely made it through his introductory press conference on Friday because he was itching to get out of there to talk to his players, get his staff together and formulate a recruiting plan.

So excited was Texas' new basketball coach that he couldn’t recall one question that was asked because his mind had drifted from the Zoom media call to his newest challenge.

“The (ADD) is kicking in a little bit,” Beard said. “I keep thinking about, I gotta call about six recruits when I get out of here and talk to these current players. My mind is shifting to winning. I apologize. Can you repeat the question?”

No need. We get it. Your body was in front of a laptop computer, but your heart was already in the gym with a whistle nestled between your lips. The 2021 season just ended but your 2022 campaign started the minute you said yes to athletic director Chris Del Conte last Thursday.

Beard’s M.O. may differ from the way Beard’s predecessor, Shaka Smart, operated around here, and there are also some possible similarities. But it’s already evident that he can’t wait to place his imprint on Texas basketball.

In short, Beard's here to change the culture. That can be taken in several ways and hopefully fans of Smart won’t be insulted because for all the good Shaka did here — he ran a clean ship, graduated his players and developed them into good people — he just didn’t win enough, and in a results-based business, a coach like Chris Beard was a must-hire if Texas could get him.

A culture change was needed, that is, if the administration is really serious about getting after Baylor in the Big 12 and becoming a real title threat outside these southern borders. Beard turned a .500 program in Lubbock into a legitimate NCAA title threat in a handful of seasons.

In last season’s visit to Austin, the Red Raiders struggled early and fell behind by 16 points but found their groove in the second half and gutted out a 62-57 win. Tech was mired in the middle of a tough 3-6 stretch at the time, but made the plays that mattered the most down the stretch against a Texas team that just never quite figured out how to consistently handle success.

I asked Beard after that game if it was the type of game that embodied what he had built at Tech, one season after making it all the way to the national championship game.

He brought up the word “culture” and later talked about taking some Salt Like BBQ back to Lubbock on the trip home. Of those two thoughts, the Salt Lick tastes best but the culture reference was telling: when executed to perfection, it can occupy a permanent resting place in the collective gut of a fan base.

It’s why Tech fans are so upset he left. They understand the difficulty in hitting back-to-back homers in a coaching hire.

So what culture does he plan to bring here?

“Our culture is who you are when no one's looking,” Beard said Friday at his introductory press conference. “Culture is what you're all about in the good times and the bad times. Culture has to be real to me to be defined as a culture. Ours is all based on the things I mentioned early on: unselfishness, toughness, discipline, talent. But above all, you have to have relationships to have a culture.”

On Saturday, I asked Del Conte what role, if any, the decision to hire Beard had to do with the culture the coach had built in Lubbock.

“It was critical,” Del Conte said. “We use the word ‘culture’ loosely, but when the kids start to believe what you’re exposing them to, then you have it.”

“And how much did you discuss culture with Beard?” I asked.

“We talked about how to get the best out of them as players and how to get the best out of them as people,” he said. “The great coaches, they push you so hard that you can feel like you’re on the verge of quitting, then you look back later and say, ‘Look at what we did.’”

It all makes sense, from Beard’s ability to motivate to getting the most out of his players, but the relationship factor is what can bring it all together. Belief is a wonderful tool and when a team believes as one, special things can happen.

It’s why I wasn’t surprised to hear that Beard was already on campus speaking with senior-to-be guard Jase Febres hours after his presser. He is also undoubtedly reaching out to class of 2021 signees Tamar Bates, a 6-foot-4 four-star guard from IMG Academy, and David Joplin, a 6-foot-7 power forward from Brookfield, Wisc., who both requested to be released from their letters of intent over the last week.

Beard believes in his heart that the culture he created at Tech was the strongest in college basketball, and he’s just aching to bring that same belief system to a program that just couldn’t break through under Smart, though there were some nice moments in his final season with wins at the Maui Invitational and the Big 12 Tournament.

Moments weren’t enough for Smart to believe he could win here, and that obviously was part of the reason he left.

If the résumé means anything, Beard is looking to turn those moments into every-day expectations. A winning culture is a full-time process in his mind.

At Texas, he’s hell-bent on making it a way of life.