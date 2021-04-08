Texas' Eggleston headlines Longhorns' domination of All-Big 12 volleyball team

American-Statesman Staff

Logan Eggleston topped the Big 12 volleyball award list announced Thursday as the 12th Longhorn to be named the conference's player of the year.

The junior outside hitter was one of seven Longhorns on the All-Big 12 team chosen by the league’s coaches. UT's Jhenna Gabriel was the Big 12's setter of the year and Jerritt Elliott was named coach of the year for the seventh time.

Texas (23-1) is the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, which will begin next week. The Longhorns have a first-round bye and will meet the Samford-Wright State winner in the second round next Thursday.

Brionne Butler, Skylar Fields and Asjia O’Neal joined Eggleston and Gabriel on the first team. Molly Phillips made the second team, and Nalani Iosia was on the all-rookie team. All three first-teamers were unanimous selections.

Eggleston led the Big 12 with 5.34 points per set and an average of 0.49 service aces per set. She was second in the conference in kills average (4.57) and fifth in hitting percentage (.332). She was named Big 12 offensive player of the week five times.

Gabriel, the first Longhorn to be named setter of the year, led the Big 12 with 11.02 assists per set and helped UT to a league-leading .333 hitting percentage. She had 926 assists.