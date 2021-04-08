Longhorns play long ball in 12-0 win over UT-Arlington

American-Statesman Staff

Texas' softball game against UT-Arlington on Wednesday night started quietly enough. For one inning. But the Longhorns exploded for four runs in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth on the way to a 12-0 win that took only five innings.

The Longhorns (28-3) got home runs from Courtney Day, Shannon Rhodes, Kaitlyn Washington and Taylor Ellsworth, the fourth time this season that at least four players have hit homers. The big blast was Washington's three-run shot to right-center field that made it 11-0.

Graduate transfer Molly Jacobsen got the pitching victory, improving to 11-2.

It was the Longhorns' 11th win in a row. They will go back on the road for a three-game series at Iowa State beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.