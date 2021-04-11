Longhorns win 14th straight with sweep of Iowa State
Shea O'Leary improved to 9-0 as the No. 7 Texas softball team completed the sweep against Iowa State with a 10-0 win in six innings in Ames, Iowa on Sunday
McKenzie Parker, Mary Iakopo and Colleeen Sullivan each homered for the Longhorns, helping lift Texas to its 14th straight win and a 31-3 overall record. They're 6-0 in the Big 12.
O'Leary gave up just two hits and struck out six in the shutout victory.
The Longhorns dominated with eight extra-base hits. Sullivan led the way as she went 3-for-4 with two doubles to go with her home run. She drove in four runs.
Parker drove home two runs and scored three times. Iakopo added a double after hitting a home run in the first inning. She fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle and scored twice.
Janae Jefferson doubled and drove in a run.
On Saturday night, the Longhorns took an 11-5 win to clinch the series over the Cyclones.
Jefferson hit a home run in the first inning to put Texas on the road to victory. She finished with three RBIs as did Shannon Rhodes.
Lauren Burke went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Parker went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored.
The Longhorns scored a run in every inning but the fifth. A five-run third inning powered the squad to an easy win.
Molly Jacobsen pitched four innings, improving to 12-2 overall after allowing four earned runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.