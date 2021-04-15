Longhorns make it 10 wins in a row after scoring late run against Nevada

American-Statesman Staff

Make that 10 wins in a row for the Longhorns baseball team.

Douglas Hodo III hit a home run and scored the winning run to complete the two-game sweep of the Nevada Wolf Pack at UFCU Disch-Falk Field with a 6-5 win Wednesday night.

The No. 3 Longhorns founds themselves tied 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth when Hodo doubled and advanced to third on a fly ball by Cam Williams. Hodo scored on a double by Mitchell Daly for the eventual winning run.

Pete Hansen allowed three runs on six hits while striking out two and walking one in the start. He pitched a career-high seven innings.

Hodo got the scoring started for Texas on a two-run home run in the second inning. DJ Petrinsky also scored on Hodo's second bomb of the season to make it 2-0.

After Nevada scored a run, Texas added another on a Williams RBI that scored Zach Zubia.

Ivan Melendez continued to produce runs for Texas, doubling in the seventh to add a run to the lead.

A four-run eighth inning for the Wolf Pack made things interesting as the visitors tied the game up.

Aaron Nixon earned the win in relief to improve to 3-2. Lucas Gordon made his first career save as he sent the batters down in order in the ninth.

The Longhorns next take on Abilene Christian on Friday at 6:30 p.m., the of a three-game series at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.