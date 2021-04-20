Longhorns make it 14 straight wins on dominating performance by Pete Hansen

American-Statesman Staff

Pete Hansen pitched 8 1/3 innings and allowed just one run before retiring the final 17 batters he faced to lead the Texas Longhorns to a 5-1 win over Texas State in San Marcos on Tuesday.

The win is the 14th straight for the No. 3 Longhorns.

More:On Second Thought Ep. 217: Austin FC coach Josh Wolff; Texas hoops and baseball

Hansen gave up three hits and struck out four despite giving up a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly.

Hansen (4-1) and reliever Aaron Nixon combined to pitch six perfect innings to end the game. Nixon retired the final two batters, but Hansen did the heavy lifting.

Texas (31-8) tied the game on an RBI single by Mitchell Daly in the third inning. The hit drove home Mike Antico who had walked, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Daly finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Zach Zubia put the Longhorns up for good on an RBI double later in the inning that made it 2-1. Zubia finished with two RBIs after driving home Trey Faltine an inning later.

Silas Ardoin plated the final two runs for Texas on a fly out in the seventh and a single in the ninth.

More:Texas 11, ACU 1: Confident but not cocky, Longhorns win their 13th game in a row

Ivan Melendez, who recorded a six-game home run hitting streak earlier this season, increased his individual hitting streak to 14 games after going 2-for-5 against the Bobcats.

Only the top of the order had any hint of success for Texas State. Chase Evans, Dalton Shuffield and Jose Gonzalez each had a hit. Justin Thompson finished with an RBI.

Tony Robie (0-1) ended up taking the loss as he allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked three.

More:Golden: Longhorns power surge is tearing up college baseball

The next three series should be tough for Texas as they face No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 12 TCU.

The Longhorns will go for their 15th straight win in Stillwater, Okla., on Friday with first pitch set for 7 p.m.