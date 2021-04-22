Texas softball team holds off Texas State to end losing streak

American-Statesman Staff

A solo home run by Mary Iakopo in the fifth inning turned out to be the winning run as the No. 9 Longhorns held off the Texas State Bobcats 5-4 at McCombs Field on Wednesday.

Texas (32-6) hit three home runs on the way to building a five-run lead before the Bobcats (27-9) staged a comeback that fell just short.

The win ends a three-game skid for the Longhorns, who were victims of a sweep by top-ranked Oklahoma over the weekend.

Iakopo finished 2-for-3 while JJ Smith also went 2-for-3 with a home run. Smith's homer followed a home run by Jordyn Whitaker in the fourth inning.

Texas got its first two runs on an error and a bases-loaded walk in the first inning.

Courtney Day (3-0) earned the win as she allowed four runs on 10 hits through 6 2/3 innings. She struck out seven and didn't give up a walk. Shea O'Leary came into the game to get the final out and her third save of the season.

After the Horns went up 5-0, Sara Vanderford doubled to score Kylie George in the sixth. The Bobcats added another run in the next inning on a single by Piper Randolph. Tara Oltmann hit a two-run single to pull Texas State to within a run later in the seventh.

With runners on the corners, O'Leary came into the game and induced a ground out by Vanderford to seal the win.

The Longhorns will try to get back on the winning track in the conference when they host Kansas beginning Friday at 6 p.m.