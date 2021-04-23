How to watch Texas volleyball play in the National Championship vs. Kentucky

The University of Texas Longhorns volleyball team will play the Kentucky Wildcats for the NCAA volleyball championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Omaha, Neb.

The fourth-seeded Texas Longhorns (27-1) advance to the title game after beating top-seeded Wisconsin in three sets 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 on Thursday night. The Longhorns handed the previously undefeated Badgers (18-1) not only their first loss of the season, but their first opening set loss all season, too.

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats beat Washington in the first national semifinal.

Texas will be aiming for its third national championship. This is the program's first Final Four since 2016.

“We’re super fired up. It’s been a while,” Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott said. “...This group is such a special group that you want them to learn the lessons by ultimately winning the championship.”

Here's how to watch the national championship matchup between the Longhorns and the Wildcats:

How to watch, stream Texas volleyball vs. Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN App or Watch ESPN

Myah Taylor contributed to this report.