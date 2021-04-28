Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Texas' Cole Hammer wins medalist honors at Big 12 golf tournament

Kirk Bohls
Hookem
Texas’ Cole Hammer looks at his shot at Prairie Dunes Country Club on Tuesday in the Big 12 Championship. Hammer shot a 3-under 67 to help the Longhorns finish third behind Oklahoma and champion Oklahoma State.

Texas junior Cole Hammer shot an impressive 3-under par 67 with six birdies on Wednesday to finish 4-under and capture medalist honors at the Big 12 golf championship, but it wasn’t enough to lift the seventh-ranked Longhorns into the team title.

Texas failed to close out the final round strong Wednesday on the demanding Prairie Dunes Country Club course in Hutchinson, Kan., finishing third when junior Pierceson Coody, a week after rising to No. 1 in the world in the amateur golf rankings, had a costly triple bogey on the 72nd hole and completed his round 1-over par.

Oklahoma State held off second-place Oklahoma by a shot for its 10th Big 12 crown. The Longhorns got a terrific 67 out of Parker Coody, who finished in a 10th-place tie with teammate Mason Nome. 