Texas' Cole Hammer wins medalist honors at Big 12 golf tournament

Texas junior Cole Hammer shot an impressive 3-under par 67 with six birdies on Wednesday to finish 4-under and capture medalist honors at the Big 12 golf championship, but it wasn’t enough to lift the seventh-ranked Longhorns into the team title.

Texas failed to close out the final round strong Wednesday on the demanding Prairie Dunes Country Club course in Hutchinson, Kan., finishing third when junior Pierceson Coody, a week after rising to No. 1 in the world in the amateur golf rankings, had a costly triple bogey on the 72nd hole and completed his round 1-over par.

Oklahoma State held off second-place Oklahoma by a shot for its 10th Big 12 crown. The Longhorns got a terrific 67 out of Parker Coody, who finished in a 10th-place tie with teammate Mason Nome.