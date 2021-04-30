Bohls: Rare Friday loss offers solid Texas baseball team a new challenge

The Texas baseball team lost a rare Friday game behind ace Ty Madden but has swept nine series.

The Longhorns are great at pitching and defense, their trademark skills, but more pop than usual.

"Come post-season, I think we'll be at the top of our game," Mike Antico said.

Are you sitting down?

You should because the news is unsettling.

The Texas baseball team actually lost a game.

Ty Madden lost and didn’t pitch past five innings.

The hitters forgot how to hit in the clutch or hit much at all with only five hits.

Sure, it was just one rain-delayed game on a Friday evening, but for the first time since the opening week of the season, the Longhorns dropped the first game of a series.

Holy adversity.

But wholly no reason to fear.

David Pierce has his 34-10 club right where he wants it.

After all, the third-ranked Longhorns were hoping to be back at it against Texas Tech on Saturday after falling 6-3 to Tim Tadlock’s slugging bunch in a closely contested game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

“Win or lose, this team's getting better every day,” said Texas center fielder Mike Antico, who has drastically improved at the plate in April and hit his sixth home run of the year Friday. “We might not have played our best game tonight but if we come out of this and win this series, I would say this team's on an incline right now. So, come post-season, I think we'll be at the top of our game.”

Pierce has to think so, too.

He’s got a very balanced team that’s scored in double figures 14 times and a pitching staff that’s allowed three runs or fewer in 30 of the the club’s 44 games. The Longhorns rank first in the Big 12 in pitching and defense, their signature assets.

This bump in the road, however, represents a new test for a Longhorn team that’s avoided much adversity and remained on a roll for two months.

“I think it's a challenge for us,” Pierce said “It's the first Friday night we've lost since opening weekend. We haven't been in this position in a series, definitely haven't been in this position at all. But we proved last week if we have to play a doubleheader or whatever we have to do, we’re just gonna have to reach down deep against a good team.”

Even if the Red Raiders do win the series, there’s nothing to suggest anything’s wrong with this Texas team. After all, the Longhorns have won all nine series this year, sweeping four opponents in the process.

Friday’s defeat was pinned on them by a really good Texas Tech team that has been injury-crippled this spring with six key players hurt. The Red Raiders got great pitching Friday, especially from reliever Ryan Sublette, has the probable Big 12 Player of the Year in freshman second baseman Jace Jung and is playing with a desperation one would expect from a club that’s coming off a home series loss to Baylor and is very accustomed to winning on the big stage.

Remember, Texas Tech has become the face of Big 12 baseball lately, having been to Omaha four times in the last six seasons before the pandemic scotched the 2020 season.

“I think they're a very gritty team,” Antico said. “They're a tough team that grinds out at bats.”

There’s no shame in falling to the Red Raiders because they played a near-perfect game in the opener, got impeccable pitching and top-notch defense with rally-stopping catches from their outfield and are still seething over a series loss to Baylor that sent them spiraling out of the top 16.

Just when the calendar was turning to May, Texas finds itself exactly where it wants to be, regardless of the outcome of this series. Among other things, Texas is:

Peaking with 17 wins in its last 19 games.

Full of confidence.

Atop or near the top of the Big 12 standings, depending on the outcome of this weekend’s TCU-West Virginia series.

Boosted by a pitching rotation that is four-deep with probable 2021 first-round draft pick Ty Madden, Saturday starter and control specialist Tristan Stevens, Sunday starter Kolby Kubichek and left-handed X-factor Pete Hansen as a starter or long reliever.

Solidified by an assortment of effective throwers in the bullpen that now includes a confident submariner Drew Shifflet off two good outings this past week to complement Tanner Witt, Aaron Nixon and Lucas Gordon.

Madden has been downright dominant this season before a rare off night Friday when a blister hurt his feel on his slider and he got roughed up for six earned runs and four extra-base hits by a potent Texas Tech. But Pierce reassured that his top gun has dealt with the blister issue all season.

And now Texas is more than a little motivated to sustain what has been an ultra-successful season to this point.

In short, this is the best Texas baseball team in a decade.

The Longhorns has to prove it has the urgency of the 2014 edition that topped Houston, thanks to the gift of hosting privileges in a super regional, and then reached the College World Series semifinals with three consecutive wins before bowing out against eventual champion Vanderbilt.

But that Texas team was offensively challenged and finished a lowly fifth in the Big 12 with a 13-11 record before catching fire in June.

This Longhorn squad has been on fire almost from the minute it left Globe Life Field in Arlington after getting pummeled by the cream of the SEC crop.

It has more than atoned ever since.

Riding Madden, finding power sources up and down the lineup as it did Friday with homers from its leadoff hitter Antico and No. 9 hitter in the order, shortstop Trey Faltine, playing its trademark quality defense, discovering freshman and newcomer talent like second baseman Mitchell Daly, thunder bat Ivan Melendez and Antico, Texas has put together an incredible run since late February.

In doing so, it has stamped itself one of the clear top eight national seeds capable of making a deep run in the post-season and almost certainly hosting a regional at a place where the Horns are a dominant 23-3.

Texas’ loss to Texas Tech in the opener? That was an inevitable hiccup that ultimately snags every baseball team. But this is a Longhorn team you can count on.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Antico said, “but we’re on our way.”