Texas rowing team sweeps sixth straight Big 12 Championship

American-Statesman Staff

The second-ranked Texas rowing team polished off the competition with a sweep of the four races Saturday in the Big 12 Championship at Lake Water E. Long. It was UT's sixth consecutive Big 12 sweep and the 10th conference title in program history.

Texas automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships in Sarasota, Fla., on May 28-30. UT has finished in the top eight in the past five NCAA Championship regattas, improving from fourth to third to second in the past three.

Alabama and Tennessee are allowed to compete at the Big 12 Championships, and all seven participating schools are eligible for the NCAA automatic qualifying spot. But only Texas, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and West Virginia can win the Big 12 team title.

The Longhorns started fast, with the I Eight cruising to the 2,000-meter finish line in 6 minutes, 43.279 seconds — 13.628 seconds faster than second-place Alabama.

In the II Eight final, Texas clocked in at 6:52.303, well ahead of Tennessee's 7:10.357.

Texas’ I Four also was dominant, with a time of 7:51.683 to Alabama's 8:06.949.

The Longhorns' II Four left Alabama more than 20 seconds behind, finishing in 7:34.774 to the Crimson Tide's 7:55.061.