Texas Longhorns softball team drops two of three games in Big 12 Tournament

The Texas softball team must wait to learn its NCAA Tournament destination Sunday night after falling 5-1 to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday at Oklahoma City.

The Longhorns split Friday's games, losing to Oklahoma State 3-2 in nine innings and then beating Iowa State 7-4.

The NCAA selection show will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Red Raiders jumped in front in the top of the first Saturday on Payton Jackson's sacrifice fly and made it 2-0 in the third on Abbie Orrick's triple and Karli Hamilton's fielder's choice.

The Longhorns' Colleen Sullivan hit a solo homer to center in the fourth inning to close the gap to 2-1. But in the top of the fifth, Orrick singled, moved to third after an errant throw on an attempted steal and scored on a single by Hamilton. Jackson added a two-run double to make it 5-1.

In Friday's opener, Taylor Ellsworth's RBI singles in the first and third innings put Texas up 2-0. But Kiley Naomi hit a two-run homer down the left field line in the bottom of the third to tie it up.

In the bottom of the ninth, Karli Petty reached on a two-out single. Shea O'Leary struck out Chelsea Alexander, but the ball got away, and catcher Mary Iakopo's throw to first was wild, allowing Petty to score the winning run.

The Longhorns bounced back quickly in the second game. Lauren Burke's RBI single in the bottom of the first inning put UT up 1-0. Alesia Ranches' RBI single tied the game in the top of the fourth, but Texas went up 3-1 in the bottom half on McKenzie Parker's run-scoring single and Sullivan's RBI double.

UT took control in the sixth. Kaitlyn Washington launched a solo homer, Parker hit a two-run shot, and Alyssa Washington had an RBI single to make it 7-1.