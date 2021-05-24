The University of Texas Longhorns softball team will enter a best-of-three series against Oklahoma State in the NCAA Super Regionals Friday, May 28, through Sunday, May 30.

The Longhorns (42-12 overall, 12-6 conference) enter the super regionals having advanced past Oregon, St. Francis University and Texas State in regional play. The super regional series will be played at Cowgirls Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

The winner of the super regional advances to the Women's College World Series, which begins June 3.

Texas went 46-17 in 2019, losing two-out-of-three games to Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

How to watch Texas softball vs. Oklahoma State in the NCAA Super Regionals

Friday, May 28

Game 1: Oklahoma State vs Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, May 29

Game 2: Oklahoma State vs Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 30 (if necessary)

Game 3: Oklahoma State vs Texas, 5 p.m., ESPNU