Longhorns golf: Pierceson Coody, Kaitlyn Papp top list of UT All-Americans

American-Statesman Staff

Pierceson Coody and Kaitlyn Papp top a list of five Texas Longhorns who earned All-America honors from Golfweek on Thursday.

Coody was named to the men's first team, and Travis Vick received honorable mention. It is the third career All-America honor for Coody and the first for Vick.

Coody also was named a first-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He is the Big 12 Player of the Year and a finalist for the Fred Haskins, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus awards.

Papp was named a Golfweek women's second-team All-American. Agathe Laisne made the third team, and Sara Kouskova earned honorable mention.

Papp is a four-time All-American, Laisne has won three such awards, and Kouskova was honored for the first time.