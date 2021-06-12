Longhorns men's track and field: UT sixth in NCAA Outdoors

American-Statesman Staff

The Texas men's track and field team wrapped up a sixth-place finish Friday night in the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Eugene, Ore.

It was the fourth-ranked Longhorns' best finish since a sixth in 2013. UT racked up 29 points, its most since totaling 32 in 2013.

Micaiah Harris contributed five of those points with a fourth place in the 200 meters. His time, 20.26 seconds, was the sixth-fastest in UT history. He owns all five of the better ones, including the school record of 20.09, which he set in the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin.

Bohls:Longhorns, take a bow — no matter which sport

Golden:College Football Playoff expansion could work, but issues remain

Harris joined O’Brien Wasome, Steffin McCarter and Caleb Hulbin for a sixth place, worth three points, in the 4x100 relay in 39.13 — the ninth-fastest time in UT history.

Freshman Yusuf Bizimana contributed two points with a seventh the 800 at 1 minute, 46.76 seconds, his fastest time as a Longhorn and the seventh fastest in UT history. Teammate Crayton Carrozza clocked a personal best of 1:46.94, 10th fastest by a Longhorn.

UT track and field:Texas phenom Tara Davis sweeps NCAA's long jump championships

Charles Brockman III contributed a point with an eighth in the 400 hurdles, clocking a 49.92, and Wasome added a point with an eighth in the triple jump at 53 feet, 7¾ inches.

Tripp Piperi was the biggest scorer of the meet for the Texas men, with eight points on a second-place finish in the shot put on a season-best throw of 67-11½. Piperi, the 2019 NCAA outdoor champion, missed two months of competition with an ankle injury and returned to action only a month ago.

Also scoring for the UT men were Leo Neugebauer with a fourth place in the decathlon (five points) and Steffin McCarter with a fifth in the long jump (four points).

Texas' only individual victory at the meet was by Tara Davis in the women's long jump.

'We have nothing to lose':Underdog USF hopes to have surprise on its side vs. No. 2 Texas