Who are the University of Texas athletes competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?
A total of 26 current and former University of Texas student-athletes have earned spots on their home countries’ Olympic teams, and two coaches with ties to UT athletics also will participate in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The 26 athletes competing marks a tie for the largest delegation that The University of Texas has sent to an Olympics.
The Longhorns were also represented by 26 athletes at both the 1988 Seoul Olympics and 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Entering the 2020 Tokyo Games, a total of 159 University of Texas athletes have participated in the Olympics and captured a combined 144 medals — 83 gold, 38 silver and 23 bronze.
Here are the current and former UT athletes who have earned spots on their home countries' teams for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Ryan Crouser, men's track and field, shot put, Team USA
Ryan Crouser broke a 31-year-old world outdoor record in the shot put with a throw of 76-8.25 (23.37m) on June 18.
Teahna Daniels, women's track and field, 100 meters, Team USA
Teahna Daniels was the 2019 United States 100 meters national champion.
Tara Davis, women's track and field, long jump, Team USA
Tara Davis was a four-time USTFCCCA All-American at UT.
Steffin McCarter, men's track and field, long jump, Team USA
Steffin McCarter was a two-time Big 12 Champion at UT.
UT athletes competing for other nations in men's and women's track and field events are:
- Melissa Gonzalez, 400-meter hurdles, Colombia
- Jonathan Jones, 400 meters, Barbados
- Pedrya Seymour, 100-meter hurdles, The Bahamas
- Stacey Ann Williams, 4x400-meter relay, Jamaica
Townley Haas, men's swimming, 200-meter freestyle, 4x200-meter freestyle relay, Team USA
Townley Haas is a 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist for the United States (4x200m freestyle relay).
Drew Kibler, men's swimming, 4x200-meter freestyle relay, Team USA
Drew Kibler was a three-time All-American at UT.
Erica Sullivan, women's swimming, 1500-meter freestyle, Team USA
Erica Sullivan is an incoming freshman at UT.
UT athletes competing for other nations in men's and women's swimming events are:
- Caspar Corbeau, 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter breaststroke, The Netherlands
- Anna Elendt, 100-meter breaststroke, 4x100-meter medley relay, Germany
- Joanna Evans, 400-meter freestyle, The Bahamas
- Remedy Rule, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter freestyle, Philippines
- Joseph Schooling, 100-meter butterfly, Singapore
Alison Gibson, women's diving, synchronized 3-meter springboard, Team USA
Alison Gibson was a four-time All-American at UT.
Jordan Windle, men's diving, 10-meter platform, Team USA
Jordan Windle is a senior at the University of Texas. He was the 2017-18, 18-19 and 19-20 Big 12 Men's Diver of the Year.
Hailey Hernandez, women's diving, 3-meter springboard, Team USA
Hailey Hernandez is an incoming freshman at the University of Texas.
Kevin Durant, men's basketball, Team USA
Kevin Durant earned gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in men's basketball. He won back-to-back NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and currently is a member of the Brooklyn Nets.
Ariel Atkins, women's basketball, Team USA
Ariel Atkins was All-Big 12 three times during her women's basketball career at the University of Texas.
Chiaka Ogbogu, women's volleyball, Team USA
Chiaka Ogbogu was an AVCA First-Team All-American in 2014 and 2015.
Cat Osterman, softball, Team USA
Cat Osterman was a four-time All-American while at the University of Texas. She won a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, and won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Osterman unretired to try out for Team USA softball.
Gia Doonan, women's rowing, Team USA
Gia Doonan was a first-team CRCA All-American in 2015, 2016 and 2017 while at UT.
More UT athletes competing for other nations:
- Jhonattan Vegas, men's golf, Venezuela
- Julia Grosso, women's soccer, Canada
Representing UT as coaches for Team USA will be:
- Matt Scoggin, assistant coach for Team USA diving. Scoggin is the head coach for men's and women's diving at UT.
- Erik Sullivan, team leader for the Team USA men's volleyball team. Sullivan is associate head coach for women's volleyball at UT.