Who are the University of Texas athletes competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

A total of 26 current and former University of Texas student-athletes have earned spots on their home countries’ Olympic teams, and two coaches with ties to UT athletics also will participate in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 26 athletes competing marks a tie for the largest delegation that The University of Texas has sent to an Olympics.

The Longhorns were also represented by 26 athletes at both the 1988 Seoul Olympics and 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Entering the 2020 Tokyo Games, a total of 159 University of Texas athletes have participated in the Olympics and captured a combined 144 medals — 83 gold, 38 silver and 23 bronze.

Here are the current and former UT athletes who have earned spots on their home countries' teams for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Ryan Crouser, men's track and field, shot put, Team USA

Ryan Crouser broke a 31-year-old world outdoor record in the shot put with a throw of 76-8.25 (23.37m) on June 18.

Teahna Daniels, women's track and field, 100 meters, Team USA

Teahna Daniels was the 2019 United States 100 meters national champion.

Tara Davis, women's track and field, long jump, Team USA

Tara Davis was a four-time USTFCCCA All-American at UT.

Steffin McCarter, men's track and field, long jump, Team USA

Steffin McCarter was a two-time Big 12 Champion at UT.

UT athletes competing for other nations in men's and women's track and field events are:

Townley Haas, men's swimming, 200-meter freestyle, 4x200-meter freestyle relay, Team USA

Townley Haas is a 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist for the United States (4x200m freestyle relay).

Drew Kibler, men's swimming, 4x200-meter freestyle relay, Team USA

Drew Kibler was a three-time All-American at UT.

Erica Sullivan, women's swimming, 1500-meter freestyle, Team USA

Erica Sullivan is an incoming freshman at UT.

UT athletes competing for other nations in men's and women's swimming events are:

Alison Gibson, women's diving, synchronized 3-meter springboard, Team USA

Alison Gibson was a four-time All-American at UT.

Jordan Windle, men's diving, 10-meter platform, Team USA

Jordan Windle is a senior at the University of Texas. He was the 2017-18, 18-19 and 19-20 Big 12 Men's Diver of the Year.

Hailey Hernandez, women's diving, 3-meter springboard, Team USA

Hailey Hernandez is an incoming freshman at the University of Texas.

Kevin Durant, men's basketball, Team USA

Kevin Durant earned gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in men's basketball. He won back-to-back NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and currently is a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Ariel Atkins, women's basketball, Team USA

Ariel Atkins was All-Big 12 three times during her women's basketball career at the University of Texas.

Chiaka Ogbogu, women's volleyball, Team USA

Chiaka Ogbogu was an AVCA First-Team All-American in 2014 and 2015.

Cat Osterman, softball, Team USA

Cat Osterman was a four-time All-American while at the University of Texas. She won a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, and won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Osterman unretired to try out for Team USA softball.

Gia Doonan, women's rowing, Team USA

Gia Doonan was a first-team CRCA All-American in 2015, 2016 and 2017 while at UT.

More UT athletes competing for other nations:

Representing UT as coaches for Team USA will be: