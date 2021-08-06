Watch Texas Longhorn Julia Grosso score Olympic gold medal-winning PK goal for Team Canada

Julia Grosso is a gold medalist.

After a 1-1 tie after extra time, the Texas Longhorns soccer star watched her teammates even the score in penalty kicks before the event went to sudden death mode. Sweden missed their sixth shot, giving Canada a chance to take home the gold.

Grosso stepped up and fired her shot in the bottom corner. It went off the Swedish goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Team Canada had previously won bronze in the previous two Olympic games. Here's what the penalty kick looked like and the team's reaction to their first-ever gold medal win.