Kevin Durant is a game away from claiming his third Olympic gold medal.

The former Longhorn turned NBA star has led Team USA to yet another men's basketball final, scoring a team-high 23 points in the semifinal against Australia and dropping 29 in the quarterfinal against Spain.

Earlier in the tournament, Durant became the highest scoring Olympic men's basketball player for Team USA. He surpassed Carmelo Anthony, the only American player to have played in four Olympics and the only won currently with three gold medals.

Here's which Olympians who played basketball have the most medals:

Carmelo Anthony has more Olympic medals than Kevin Durant

Carmelo Anthony is currently the only athlete to have competed in men's basketball with three gold medals. He also won a bronze medal in 2004.

David Robinson has won three medals, but the 2004 Team USA bronze broke his streak of two consecutive golds. A loss against France would put Durant at the same ranking on this list.

Including Anthony, just two other men have four Olympics medals.

The Soviet Union's Gennadi Volnov, who won a gold, two silvers, and a bronze medal between 1960 and 1972. Another Soviet player, Sergie Belov, won gold and three bronze medals between 1968 and 1980.

Five American women have more gold medals than any men's basketball player.

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi could secure gold medal basketball record

On the women's side, Sue Bird and Diane Taurasi could become the first basketball players, men or women, to win five Olympic gold medals when they play Japan Saturday night.

Other players with four total medals in women's basketball include Australia's Kristi Harrower and Lauren Jackson. The players won three silvers and a bronze medal between 2000 and 2012.

Both Bird and Taurasi are currently on a list of three other Olympians with four gold medals. They include Lisa Leslie, Tamika Catchings, and Teresa Edwards.

Edwards holds the overall lead for the moment with five total medals. Besides winning gold in every Olympics between 1984 and 2000, she also won a bronze medal during the 1992 Games in Barcelona.