Oregon, Iowa make big Top 25 leaps; Texas falls out of ballot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Associated Press folks in charge of the Top 25 poll annually remind us voters to be flexible. Be fluid.
Don’t be afraid to make drastic changes in our ballots, especially early in the season.
So fluid it is.
I bumped Oregon all the way up to No. 4 after its colossal upset of Ohio State in Columbus of all places.
I moved Texas out of the poll altogether. The Longhorns looked inept against Arkansas and nothing like a Top 25 team.
I advanced 2-0 Iowa all the way up to No. 8 after beating Iowa State in Ames after whipping Indiana in its opener.
I left North Carolina State off my ballot.
I put Arkansas on it.
I was thoroughly impressed with the now 2-0 Razorbacks. I stuck them at No. 23, not that I was totally shocked. I picked Arkansas to win the game, but not by that margin. I have Sam Pittman as my early national Coach of the Year, followed by the Hawkeyes’ Kirk Ferentz.
Arkansas just took it to Texas and dominated the entire game, which should give Longhorn Nation pause after the Horns’ impressive opening win over Louisiana.
After their narrow escapes on Saturday, I have concerns about Texas A&M and Notre Dame.
Here’s my top 25 ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Clemson
6. Cincinnati
7. Penn State
8. Iowa
9. Ohio State
10. Texas A&M
11. Notre Dame
12. Virginia Tech
13. UCF
14. UCLA
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Florida
17. North Carolina
18. Kansas State
19. Stanford
20. BYU
21. Utah
22. USC
23. Arkansas
24. Arizona State
25. Michigan State