Bohls: Texas football re-enters Top 25 AP ballot after crushing Texas Tech

More:Bohls: Steve Sarkisian impressive in Big 12 debut with Longhorns

Texas is back.

Well, on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot.

Slow down.

It’s a start and a slow climb back to relevance, but Steve Sarkisian’s team is sticking to its knitting and has rebounded strong since that meltdown against Arkansas.

The Longhorns are making real and steady progress since their fiasco in Fayetteville. They are revealing glimpses of a dynamic offense capable of putting up huge numbers, an aggressive, good-tackling defense that has plenty of room to improve and special-teams play that can strike big.

Consider Texas looked as fragile as any Texas team ever against the Razorbacks and have scored 128 points in two games since. That’s impressive.

So I stuck Texas at No. 24 with my vote, just ahead of newcomer San Diego State.

More:Texas has lots of weapons, but Bijan Robinson’s initial spark energizes Horns vs. Red Raiders

The biggest change came in the top 10 with Clemson and Texas A&M falling out. In the Tigers’ case, I dropped them entirely out of my Top 25 after an overtime loss to North Carolina State, already their second loss of the year and we’re not even out of September.

Clemson wasn’t the only casualty of an Upset Weekend.

North Carolina got bounced out of the Top 25 with an improbable loss to Georgia Tech.

Arkansas is for real.

That much is obvious after the Razorbacks continued their season-long momentum by knocking off No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 and probably spoiling the Aggies’ national championship hopes. It marked Arkansas’s first upset of a Top 10 team since 2016.

I moved the Hogs into my top 10 all the way up to No. 7 and dropped the Aggies to No. 15.

More:Golden: After Arkansas loss, Texas A&M Aggies offense is going south in a hurry

More:Replay: Texas Longhorns blow out Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 opener

I was thoroughly impressed with Oklahoma State and the Cowboys’ big victory over Kansas State.

Other newcomers besides North Carolina State (No. 20) to my ballot include Ole Miss (sorry I was a little late to the party), UCLA and 4-0 San Diego State, which has beaten a pair of Power 5 opponents in Utah and Arizona and has rushed for more than 200 yards in every game and not given up a rushing touchdown all year.

Here’s my Top 25.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Penn State

4. Cincinnati

5. Oregon

6. Notre Dame

7. Arkansas

8. Ohio State

9. Iowa

10. Oklahoma

11. Florida

12. Coastal Carolina

13. BYU

14. Oklahoma State

15. Texas A&M

16. Michigan State

17. Michigan

18. Ole Miss

19. Fresno State

20. North Carolina State

21. Maryland

22. UCLA

23. Kansas State

24. Texas

25. San Diego State