Bohls: Texas quarterback Casey Thompson says coaching a possibility after football ends

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

1. Coach Thompson? You would not believe how smart, thorough and polished a young man Casey Thompson is. He just exudes confidence. So I asked the 22-year-old if he would ever consider becoming a football coach after his playing days are over. “I’ve thought about it,” he said. “I really enjoy the game of football. I’d think about it after my playing days are over. I want to play football as long as I can, and seeing Tom Brady play at age 43, that gives me a little bit of hope.” … Speaking of Brady, will he take any extra precautions when he returns to New England like checking inflated footballs and looking for bugs in the locker room? Just saying. … The bronze busts of the four quarterbacks of Texas’ national championship teams are done, but they won’t be unveiled in the southwest corner of Royal-Memorial Stadium outside Gate 1 until the spring game next April 23 when maybe only 20,000 or fewer show up. It’s one of the coolest projects ever, and Texas should seriously rethink and more properly honor Duke Carlisle, James Street, Eddie Phillips and Vince Young with a ceremony this fall during the actual season. Come on, Texas. … Xavier Worthy continues to blow up. Asked whom he admired as a youngster, the freshman said Cal wideout DeSean Jackson. “I model my game after him. I felt I had the same body type as his.” He’s also equally swift. Teammate Josh Thompson said when he first saw Worthy, he said, “Who is this kid? He took off. … I never saw someone that explosive. He’s fast.” I don’t think the magnitude of Texas’ 70-point monster game on Texas Tech has really sunk in. The Longhorns put up 70 with 13 1/2 minutes left in the game. Of course, Texas had the ball only one more possession, did not throw a single pass and ran the ball all nine plays.

More:Bohls: Longhorn defense looking stronger than national numbers indicate

2. A star is born. Scottie Scheffler didn’t necessarily come of age, but he took another major step in the progression of his career as the next great young golfer. He stood strong in the face of a pressure-packed Ryder Cup and came through in a big way with a 2-0-1 record to help pace the Americans to a runaway 19-11 victory over the Europeans. Not only that, he defeated the world’s No. 1 player, Jon Rahm, on the final day Sunday, making birdies on five of the first six holes. He has yet to win a tournament, but was runner-up in the World Golf Championship-Dell Technology Match Play this year, and he will win soon. … Hats off to the Yanks, who dominated the Euros and especially to the six rookies who provided 14 of the 19 wins. Dustin Johnson was a dominant 5-0. … The Ryder Cup is such a special, cool event. Hope you got to see the interview with Rory McIlroy, who tearfully called the biennial event “the best event in golf.”

More:Golden: Texas, Westlake ex Justin Tucker adds to Hall of Fame credentials

3. What game? I have always been an unabashed fan of Peyton Manning, so I just love the Peyton and Eli stream during Monday Night Football games. They’re hysterically funny. Like when Eli says his brother’s forehead is so big, “they call it a five-head.” OK, sophomoric, but I laughed. They’ve got great guests like LeBron James, who channeled his inner Tony Romo and accurately predicted a Cowboys running play for a touchdown. James also mentioned he had NFL offers from Jerry Jones and Pete Carroll. This was after LeBron dissed his high school quarterback, something dad Archie didn’t care for. … One casualty of the Manning stream. The actual game almost becomes incidental. I found myself watching the Mannings and guests more than the action. … Can Jerry hire someone to handle clock management for Mike McCarthy? Jeepers.

4. Cockroach U? TCU has owned Texas of late, but we all know that hasn’t been the case for most of this series. Even though the Horned Frogs have won seven of the last nine against Texas, including the last two years, this hasn’t been a great rivalry. Consider that Fred Akers never lost to TCU, going a perfect 10-0. David McWilliams had his problems but was a perfect 5-0 versus what the late Darrell Royal would call the Fighting Cockroaches. But even Royal started out with a 2-3 record against the team he once said reminded him of that insidious insect, saying after No. 1 Texas got upset 6-0 by TCU in 1961, “It’s not so much what he gets into and carries away but what he falls into and messes up.” DKR, whose wonderful wife Edith is still going strong at 95, was just 6-5 in his first 11 meetings with TCU before winning the last nine.

More:Plenty of points, and plenty of reasons why Texas’ offense looks like well-oiled machine

5. Around the league. If Aaron Rodgers isn’t the best pure passer in the league since Johnny U, I don’t know who is. That said, I felt really bad for Jimmy G. What’s the guy got to do? … Is Myles Garrett the best defensive player in the NFL? He’s playing like it. … I’m sure glad Josh Gordon is getting another chance. He’s only had, what 20? … The Los Angeles Rams look really good. They are my preseason pick to reach the Super Bowl and lose to Kansas City, but they may just be the best team in the league. … One thing I have never understood is why NFL teams leave their starting quarterbacks, including Tom Brady, in games so late when the outcome is already decided. The risk is just too high. … The Chargers head coach looks 14 years old, doesn’t he? … Are the Chiefs doing less with more than any team in the NFL? They’re 1-2, really? … My son Zach asked me if I’d like to see a great team like Alabama play an NFL team and asked how the Crimson Tide would fare. I said I’m pretty sure Alabama would get blown out. I said Nick Saban has NFL players at a lot of positions, maybe even most positions, but even the worst NFL team — say the Jacksonville Jaguars — have them at every position. At least in theory.

6. Not a fan of booing. I really don’t understand why fans boo college kids. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has gotten more than his share lately as his own team’s fans have chatted the name of backup quarterback Caleb Williams. But I loved his coach’s response. Lincoln Riley said, ”If I’ve got guys in there that have thin skin or can’t handle that, then I’ve got the wrong guys in the room, and I’ve got the right guys in the room.” … Texas State’s loss to Incarnate Word marked that San Antonio school’s first ever win over an FBS team. UIW had lost seven such games by an average of 30 points. Good grief. How hard does that make it to recruit kids from that city to San Marcos? … Congrats to Texas rookie Trinity Byars for winning the Big 12 freshman of the week for the second time — fourth time by a Horn this season — after making three goals and dishing an assist in road wins at Kansas State and OU. She played all 180 minutes in the two contests.

More:In Red Raiders rout, Texas Longhorns pulled a sack out of Pete Kwiatkowski's 'old bag of tricks'

7. Grand opening. Always great to see former college athletes go into business. In the case of Brian Orakpo, the former defensive line great has opened up a Restore Hyper Wellness location in the Westlake area. Orakpo describes the facility as a “health and recovery spa” that offers infrared saunas, whole body cryotherapy, compression therapy, PBM (Red light therapy), IV Drips, HBOT (Hyperbaric oxygen therapy), Hydra facials and Cryoskin services “and a lot of other things I don't understand. I wanted to bring all the services I’ve been accustomed to using throughout my entire career for the people of Austin,” Orakpo said. "Restore is something I’m extremely passionate about since I’m all about people living a healthy lifestyle.” His grand opening begins Thursday with a special tailgate party set for 11 a.m. Saturday at 3267 Bee Cave Road with raffle prizes and giveaways.

8. Scattershooting. While wondering whatever happened to former Longhorns defensive back great Raymond Clayborn from Fort Worth Trimble Tech, a three-time Pro Bowler. ... Learned that Joey Aboussie is president of Transport Logistics in his hometown of Wichita Falls. He underwent successful heart surgery a few years ago, his wife Bobbie is a Baylor grad and his sister, Marilyn, is a former state district judge and former Chief Justice of the Third Court of Appeals in Austin.

9. On the couch. Any “Virgin River” fans? Have enjoyed the series even if it gets a little schmaltzy at times. I caught back up with “Billions,” the series about high-intrigue business espionage and back-stabbing. But this season has gotten so deep into the weeds that you’d better have your Masters in finance to follow it. Gave "Virgin River" a solid 7 and this year’s "Billions" a 2.

Crazy prediction: Steve Sarkisian will be this year's national coach of the year.