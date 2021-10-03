Bohls: Texas football rising on AP Top 25 ballot while Texas A&M plummets from rankings

Slowly, but surely, the Texas Longhorns are on the rise.

And very quickly, Texas A&M is on the descent.

Sure, it didn’t always look all that pretty, but Steve Sarkisian’s team’s pretty much took care of business and got by Longhorn nemesis TCU to snap a two-game losing streak to the Horned Frogs and continue its substantial momentum.

All that did was elevate Texas to No. 21 on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot with its third consecutive win after falling in Fayetteville to suddenly mortal Arkansas and set up a tussle of nationally ranked teams in the Cotton Bowl.

This week’s delicacy? Deep fried hate between the Longhorns and Sooners although since they’ll become SEC bedfellows before you know it — is it 2025 yet? — maybe they’ll decide to downplay their personal feud a touch? Nah, forget that. No chance.

Oklahoma had a scare from Kansas State, which knocked off the Sooners the last two meetings and frightened them again with a late touchdown. But the Wildcats’ onside kick team needs some work, and Lincoln Riley’s bunch hung on to its spotless record and Top 10 ranking.

The Aggies, on the other hand, are sorting through the wreckage of two straight defeats that bounce them out of my ballot.

Whereas Jimbo Fisher’s A&M team no longer look Top 25 worthy with back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Pirates, it’s still a quality ball club. But Saturday’s home matchup with the Crimson Tide looks forboding as the Aggies try to salvage their once-promising season.

Overall, Alabama and Georgia continue to separate themselves from the crowd as the Crimson Tide pummeled Ole Miss and the Bulldogs defense just stuffed the high-flying Razorbacks. But pigs can’t fly, and Georgia made mince meat out of the SEC’s biggest surprise team and skunked them 37-0, holding Arkansas to 162 yards and zero points.

Yes, those two clubs remain 1-2 on this ballot, but Cincinnati made the biggest inroads by waltzing into South Bend and upsetting Notre Dame to move into the No. 3 spot spot on this ballot. Suddenly, if the Bearcats run the table and hold off unbeaten SMU later this fall, they stand a decent to good chance of reaching the College Football Playoff as the first Group of Five team to even make the Final Four after beating their second Power 5 opponent.

Penn State and Iowa round out the top five, but Ohio State and Michigan come in at No. 6 and No. 8 to give this Top 10 a distinctly Big Ten flavor.

Coastal Carolina and BYU crack the top 10, Oklahoma State remained unbeaten to climb to No. 12, and Kentucky makes a big splash at No. 16 after besting Florida.

Here’s my Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Cincinnati

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Ohio State

7. Oklahoma

8. Michigan

9. Coastal Carolina

10. BYU

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. Michigan State

14. Notre Dame

15. Arkansas

16. Kentucky

17. Auburn

18. Florida

19. Mississippi State

20. North Carolina State

21. Texas

22. Wake Forest

23. Stanford

24. Ole Miss

25. San Diego State