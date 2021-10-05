Texas associate athletic director Arthur Johnson to be named Temple's AD

Johnson has spent over two decades in athletics administration.

He spent six years at his alma mater Georgia before returning to Texas for his second stint in 2011.

In recent years he has overseen facilities and operations.

Texas executive senior associate athletic director Arthur Johnson, who has been at Texas for the last 11 years, will be named the athletic director at Temple University on Thursday, a source close to the search process told the American-Statesman.

Johnson has served as Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte's right hand man, overseeing several areas, most notably athletic facilities and operations.

Temple chose Johnson from a list of finalists that included Billy King, a former NBA player who once served as general manager and team president for the Philadelphia 76ers. Former Owls AD Patrick Kraft left in June 2020 for Boston College; former Owls basketball coach Fran Dunphy has been serving as Temple's interim AD.

Johnson has worked in athletics administration for 21 years; this was his second stint at Texas after having spent six years at Georgia, his alma mater.

Johnson’s biggest challenge will be to increase fan interest in Temple's football program, which has gone 27-24 dating back to the 2017 season when former head coach Matt Rhule left for Baylor following consecutive 10-4 finishes.

Building an on-campus football stadium would be ideal but a huge undertaking. The Owls play their home games at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

The basketball program, which earned national recognition after making it to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight five times under former coach John Chaney, missed the NCAAs this past season. The Owls lost to Belmont in a 2019 play-in game.