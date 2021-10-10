Bohls: Texas drops out of rankings on Top 25 ballot while A&M soars after beating Alabama

More:Bohls: Texas' total collapse against Oklahoma marks a huge setback, and a familiar one

DALLAS — Oh well.

Easy come, easy goes, and there went Texas tumbling from my Associated Press Top 25 college football ballot. Some may leave them in the rankings for coming so close to knocking off No. 6 Oklahoma.

One can definitely make a case for leaving the Longhorns (4-2) in the rankings since they came so close to ending Oklahoma’s domination in this series with a win streak that has now reached four in a row.

But two losses in which they either looked abysmal against a now sliding Arkansas or basically played one strong half in an unimaginably painful loss to Oklahoma disqualifies them for now.

Somehow, someway, Steve Sarkisian had to find a way to stop the bleeding and just didn’t do it.

Maybe Texas will beat Oklahoma State this Saturday, run the table and meet up with the Sooners again in Arlington in two months for the Big 12 championship. It's possible because the Longhorns have a lot of firepower and talent.

But that has a chance to happen only if Sarkisian can somehow fix a broken offensive line, an over-rated defensive front, come up with better pass protection for the remarkable Casey Thompson, rely more of Bijan Robinson and remember how to close games, a glaring shortcoming under the previous coaching regime.

And as heartbreaking as Texas’ 55-48 defeat by OU was to the locals, Texas A&M posted an equally thrilling upset of No. 1 Alabama to snap the Crimson Tide’s 19-game winning streak and change the impressions of the Aggies program overnight.

One week. That’s how fast the trajectories of the Longhorn and Aggie programs have changed.

Jimbo Fisher made good on his summertime promise to beat Nick Saban as he became the first Saban disciple to knock off the mentor in 25 tries and beat a top-ranked team for the first time in his career in seven tries. He may also have found his quarterback of the future in gutsy gamer Zach Calzada, who had a spectacular game against the Tide with 285 yards passing and three scores.

The Aggies’ stunner ended a string of 100 consecutive Alabama victories over unranked teams dating to a loss to UL Monroe back in 2007.

I stuck A&M way up in the No. 12 spot because a team should be rewarded handsomely for shocking the premier team in college football and rescuing a season that had been tainted by losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State and on the verge of failure. A&M finally resembled the team everyone expected in August.

Iowa, which has had 10 interceptions in its last two games, came back to nip Penn State in another great college atmosphere, and the Hawkeyes fans storm the field much like they did in Aggieland.

BYU falls from the Top 10 on my ballot to No. 17 after dropping a game to erratic Boise State.

Kentucky continues its climb by whipping LSU, and Wake Forest remains impressive, surviving a scare from Syracuse.

Newcomers include unbeaten SMU and Baylor, which has taken down Iowa State and West Virginia as the fastest-climbing Big 12 team.

Here’s my Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Iowa

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan

8. Penn State

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. Texas A&M

13. Michigan State

14. Kentucky

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida

17. BYU

18. Arizona State

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. SMU

22. Baylor

23. Arkansas

24. UTSA

25. San Diego State