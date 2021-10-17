Bohls: Unbeaten Oklahoma surges into No. 2 spot to threaten top-ranked Georgia

More:Bohls: Texas' Steve Sarkisian is the right man for the job; A&M's win over Alabama biggest ever

Georgia’s on my mind.

And everyone else’s too.

The Bulldogs, with their generational defense, continue to separate themselves, crushing a previously unbeaten Kentucky team. Somehow Big Blue managed to score two touchdowns — one very, very late — against a unit that had only allowed two scores all year.

The question remains.

Who’s No. 2?

Is anybody No. 2?

And once we identify the second-best college football team in America, will it even matter because Kirby Smart’s powerhouse might crush whoever it is.

For today on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot, that team is Oklahoma.

The Sooners appear to be hitting their annual stride just as they did a year ago when they started out 0-2 in Big 12 play. The difference is, Lincoln Riley’s 7-0 team might actually be better than they were a year ago when it then ran the table to claim its sixth consecutive league championship.

Caleb Williams, of course, is that missing piece.

He went crazy in his starting debut after leading that epic comeback against Texas and went off again against a TCU team that did put up a struggle. The electric rookie accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for 295 yards and running for another 66. That’s obviously horrible news for Longhorn fans, who saw their team vanish in its second straight second-half meltdown and now have ascending Baylor on the road in two weeks, because Williams will be around the next two seasons.

I stuck the Sooners in the No. 2 slot -- their preseason ranking in August -- after Iowa’s offensive ineptitude caught up to it in a bad loss to a decent Purdue team. I dropped the Hawkeyes to No. 7 on my ballot as Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras was exposed with three interceptions in a 24-7 blowout.

Cincinnati remained on a roll and kept its destiny alive for a strong possibility of the first College Football Playoff for any Group of 5 team, blasting UCF 56-21.

Completing my Final Four is none other than Alabama, which looked more like Alabama after its slip-up on the road against resurgent Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide smoked Mike Leach and Mississippi State by a 49-9 score. Good to see you back, Bama.

The next four spots are reserved for Big Ten teams, most of which were idle over the weekend.

Cracking my top 10 is none other than Oklahoma State, which continued to be a thorn in Texas’ side with its eighth win over the Longhorns in the last dozen meetings. Maybe Chris Del Conte should have hired Mike Gundy to succeed Tom Herman. We kid. Kinda.

Moving up big-time is Baylor at No. 16 after beating a good BYU team. Newcomers on my ballot were Auburn, which is rounding into form after trumping Arkansas on the road; Purdue, which toppled Iowa; and LSU, which upset Florida and probably further confuses Tiger fans about whether to fire Ed Orgeron or give him a raise.

Here’s my Top 25.

1. Georgia

2. Oklahoma

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Iowa

8. Penn State

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Oklahoma State

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Michigan State

14. Notre Dame

15. Ole Miss

16. Baylor

17. Wake Forest

18. Kentucky

19. SMU

20. Auburn

21. North Carolina State

22. Purdue

23. UTSA

24. LSU

25. San Diego State