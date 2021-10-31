Bohls: Georgia stands alone, but at least eight teams have strong CFP claims

WACO — Eggs usually don’t get this scrambled.

The College Football Playoff selection committee is gathering in north Texas to put together the first standings for the race to the Final Four.

It says here at least eight teams harbor strong chances of landing one of the coveted four playoff berths.

But perhaps as many as another seven teams with perfect records or one loss or huge victories can dream big if they keep winning and see some other big upsets.

Georgia still stands alone in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and on my ballot. The Bulldogs pummeled Florida and continued to separate themselves from the pack.

Otherwise, prepare for chaos.

And if the situation really gets muddled, would it be completely far-fetched for teams like surprising Wake Forest or once-beatens like Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State and maybe, just maybe a two-loss Texas A&M, riding the momentum of that shocking upset of Alabama, could fantasize about reaching the Final Four.

It’s a huge long shot for the Aggies, but those others can still have that possibility in their sights. The Bears control their Big 12 destiny with an upcoming date with Oklahoma after being the more sound, disciplined team and dispatching a bumbling Texas team 31-24 at McLane Stadium.

But you could make a case for some surprise entries to keep climbing up the ladder.

Who knows who will settle into the top four spots this week?

Georgia is a no-brainer and can probably lose a game and still get a CFP spot.

But who is a clear No. 2?

I handed it to Oklahoma because it’s showing signs of reaching its stride late as usual. The Sooners remain flawed but undefeated.

I moved spotless Michigan State into the No. 3 spot and not just because Kenneth Walker III scored V touchdowns in a comeback win over Michigan.

Ohio State held off a feisty Penn State to sit at No. 4.

Cincinnati, you say? Also has a perfect record, but it’s not wise to struggle against lowly Tulane if you want to convince the CFP panelists. I do think the Bearcats could be No. 4 in the initial standings, but it must impress in November.

Alabama comes in sixth, and while that may stun, the Crimson Tide probably is getting too much credit for Nick Saban’s coaching wisdom and record. It fell to a then-unranked, two-loss A&M team and barely beat an average Florida team.

Oregon still has the best non-conference win of the year by taking out the Buckeyes in Columbus. The Ducks are at No. 7.

Finally, Notre Dame is my No. 8 team after beating North Carolina and clinging to CFP hopes despite that loss to Cincinnati.

Here’s my Top 25.

1. Georgia

2. Oklahoma

3. Michigan State

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Alabama

7. Oregon

8. Notre Dame

9. Texas A&M

10. Wake Forest

11. Michigan

12. Auburn

13. Oklahoma State

14. Baylor

15. Houston

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa

18, UTSA

19. SMU

20. Wisconsin

21. Mississippi State

22. Kentucky

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Louisiana

25. BYU