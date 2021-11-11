2021 NCAA soccer tournament: How to watch the Texas women's soccer team vs. SMU

The Texas women's soccer team, led by 2021 Canadian Olympic gold medalist Julia Grosso, will play their first-round game in the 2021 NCAA women's soccer tournament against SMU at 1 p.m. at Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium in Dallas Sunday, Nov. 14.

The Longhorns finished the season at 11-4-6 overall, including a 6-0-3 Big 12 record.

Texas dropped the Big 12 women's soccer tournament title game to TCU 2-1 Nov. 7.

SMU finished the season with an overall record of 11-4-2, including a 4-2-2 American Athletic Conference record.

If Texas wins, they will advance to play either Florida State or South Alabama in the second round Friday, Nov. 19.

2021 NCAA soccer tournament: How to watch Texas Longhorns women's soccer

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14

Where: Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium in Dallas

TV: ESPN+