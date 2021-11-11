Listen to Austin 360 Radio

2021 NCAA soccer tournament: How to watch the Texas women's soccer team vs. SMU

Robb Hibbard
Hookem
Teammates embrace Canada's Julia Grosso after she scored the winning goal against Sweden in the women's soccer match for the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.

The Texas women's soccer team, led by 2021 Canadian Olympic gold medalist Julia Grosso, will play their first-round game in the 2021 NCAA women's soccer tournament against SMU at 1 p.m. at Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium in Dallas Sunday, Nov. 14. 

The Longhorns finished the season at 11-4-6 overall, including a 6-0-3 Big 12 record. 

Texas dropped the Big 12 women's soccer tournament title game to TCU 2-1 Nov. 7.

SMU finished the season with an overall record of 11-4-2, including a 4-2-2 American Athletic Conference record. 

If Texas wins, they will advance to play either Florida State or South Alabama in the second round Friday, Nov. 19.

Texas Julia Grosso, (7), clears past Grambling State Jordyn King, (8), on her way to the top of the box and one of her two first half goals during a non-conference NCAA Soccer match held at Mike A. Myers Stadium, in Austin, Tx., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

2021 NCAA soccer tournament: How to watch Texas Longhorns women's soccer 

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14

Where: Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium in Dallas

TV: ESPN+