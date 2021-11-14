Bohls: Oklahoma's, Texas A&M's long-shot CFP chances doomed after Saturday losses

Saturday dashed the hopes of some College Football Playoff contenders, if long shots, but Oklahoma State is on the rise and eyeing its showdown with OU.

We won’t even mention what happened to the hopes of Longhorns fans. Sorry about that, Texas. But you now have plenty of time to prepare that Thanksgiving dinner and get an early start on your Christmas shopping.

A few others can commiserate, but at least they know they’re going bowling.

Oklahoma was ranked a lowly No. 8 by the CFP folks and was exposed as a pretender, beaten soundly by a really good, really well-coached Baylor team. Heck, regardless of his intentions, Dave Aranda even rubbed some early salt into that gaping wound with a last-play field goal to further elevate Lincoln Riley’s blood pressure. Hope it was worth it, Dave.

Texas A&M fell as well, losing in the Grove to a really talented Ole Miss and costing itself any shot — however long — at a Final Four.

Auburn shot itself in the foot as well, blowing a lead to enigmatic Mississippi State, which now has wins over the Tigers, the Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats.

That said, my Final Four has peerless Georgia at No. 1, followed by Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama.

Cincinnati sits at No. 5 and ready to pounce if the Buckeyes stumble against Michigan State or Michigan in the next two weeks. Mike Gundy’s Cowboys are very quietly climbing up the ranks after putting up a 60-burger on TCU. I bumped them up to No. 7.

Houston also continues to impress. It rounds out my top 10 with Ole Miss and Baylor in the neighborhood at Nos. 11 and 12.

Bohls' AP ballot

1. Georgia

2. Oregon

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Cincinnati

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma State

8. Michigan State

9. Michigan

10. Houston

11. Ole Miss

12. Baylor

13. Oklahoma

14. Wake Forest

15. Wisconsin

16. Texas A&M

17. UTSA

18. BYU

19. Iowa

20. Louisiana

21. Utah

22. Pittsburgh

23. San Diego State

24. Arkansas

25. SMU