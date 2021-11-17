Bohls: It's Texas' Steve Sarkisian to the defense after the Longhorns' worst loss ever

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

1. To the defense. Steve Sarkisian conceded that he probably needs to have a bigger hand on the defensive side of the ball, and the Texas offensive-minded head coach plans to do just that in the future. Not against West Virginia or Kansas State. But in the offseason. That unit needs all the help it can get, ranked 105th overall and a ghastly 116th out of 130 teams against the run. He said he’s been consumed with attention to the big picture (doesn’t show, does it) and the offense (OK, I’ll give him that) and play-calling during games, but he plans to address it in spring ball. “I think, from a defensive perspective. I would envision that happening, especially as we move into the offseason,” he said. “It was so important for us to kind of settle down what we were doing offensively, (and oversee) the picture of the team. We've got great experience on our offensive staff. Bo Davis, Jeff Choate, and these guys have been doing it a long time. But I do think I have real experience in coaching football where I can add some value to what we're installing.” … As for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s future, it sounded Monday as if Sarkisian wants to keep his staff intact for 2022. He said he hasn’t been told by anyone in the school administration that he needs to make changes, and I believe him. Changes might make sense to placate the wolves at the door, and some assistants had better be on guard. That’s you, Jeff Banks, for being the biggest distraction this side of Bo Davis although the latter was generally greeted with more positive than negative responses for his illicitly recorded video. That said, Davis’ defensive line has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season along with the linebackers. Oh and maybe the secondary. Did we leave anyone out? It is ridiculous the players have to answer harsh questions during this five-game losing skid, but none of the 10 assistants do.

2. An all-timer. So where does everyone put the 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas in the all-time list of Longhorns defeats? I put it No. 1 because of the opponent (1-8), the expected margin of victory (a 30-point favorite), the site (Royal-Memorial Stadium although it reminded me of the time after another grating setback when benefactor Joe Jamail, whose name was on the field, famously asked how much it would cost to take his name OFF the field) and the fact Texas desperately needed a win to get closer to bowl eligibility. … Here’s my next five in order. I’ll take the 66-3 crusher by a 1-2 UCLA team in 1997 at home; the 50-7 loss to TCU in Charlie Strong’s second year in 2015 when the Horned Frogs led 30-0 after the first quarter; the 46-3 beatdown by Miami in the 1991 Cotton Bowl; the Freedom Bowl where Chuck Long and Iowa buried by 55-17 a team on a dreary, rainy Anaheim night that was actually ranked No. 1 as late as Oct. 13 in the 1984 season before losing four of its last five and voting NOT to go to a bowl until Fred Akers made the players keep voting; and the 50-7 home loss to Baylor in 1989.

3. Tiebreaker or spirit-breaker? I get why Baylor's Dave Aranda kicked the last-second 32-yard field goal that perhaps unintentionally poured some salt on the wound. But the Big 12 has never needed the point differential tiebreaker — No. 3 on the list behind a whole bunch of head-to-head comparisons — to determine the top two teams. I’m sure the Bears fans loved piling it on, too. Yes, it totally blew Lincoln Riley’s head off, and the Sooners coach will never forget the extra humiliation. Riley claimed the move violated a “code of sportsmanship conduct,” which of course is laughable considering OU and Texas violated all kinds of codes when they took off for the SEC. … The Big 12 fined Baylor $25,000 for allowing its fans to rush the field after the huge upset. But maybe I misread it. I kind of expected the league office to pay Baylor 25 large for beating OU and storming the field instead of fine it.

4. Texas women on a roll. Vic Schaefer should be coaching football. He could have made himself a whole lot more money. He’s doing pretty fair for himself coaching women’s hoops as he inspired his Longhorns to an upset of defending national champion Stanford, which fell to No. 7. Texas climbed to No. 12 but should be ahead of the Cardinal. No one’s into motivation more than this guy. “I hate losing,” Schaefer said. “I hate losing a lot more than I love winning.” Amen, brother.

5. Cavalry coming. Texas didn’t have rebounder extraordinaire Dylan Disu and got little out of Tre Mitchell in the men's 12-point loss to Drew Timme, I mean, No. 1 Gonzaga, but Chris Beard has high hopes for both. He calls Disu, the 6-foot-9 transfer from Vanderbilt, “obviously a difference-maker for us. He’s a special player. He’s practicing with the team and is playing full-speed basketball. He’s going to be an NBA player.” … Beard also sees a high ceiling for Mitchell if he can become more physical. “It’s capable versus willing,” Beard said in our ‘On Second Thought’ podcast. “He has the potential, but it’s what you do when the lights come on. He is physical enough to play at any level, and he’s very much a self-analyzer who’s hard on himself.” … This is going to take some time and won't happen overnight. You don’t bring in seven transfers — Disu hasn’t played yet and is still recovering from February knee surgery — and expect cohesion and chemistry immediately. Maybe that’s why Beard set up a very easy schedule outside No. 1 Gonzaga and is playing teams like Northern Colorado on Wednesday, San Jose State, Cal Baptist, Sam Houston State, UT-Rio Grande Valley and Arkansas Pine Bluff to get the team some confidence before Big 12 play. He said he’d play Gonzaga “100 out of 100 years,” and said he would have beefed up his schedule more, had he drawn it up after he got the transfer additions. … Don’t look now but Shaka Smart is employing a unique brand of basketball at his new job. I think he calls it Havoc, I believe. Marquette knocked off Illinois, which was missing its All-American center, and forced the Illini into 26 turnovers. Was it a mistake for Smart not to bring his frenzied, pressing defensive style to Austin? Maybe. But here he recruited and developed one great big after another whether it’s Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba, Jaxson Hayes, Jericho Sims and Kai Jones. Bigs normally don’t want to play in a style like that, which is not NBA-friendly. You say they want to win, right? Sure. But don’t kid yourself. It’s about getting themselves ready for the next league as it is winning.

6. Bye bye, Bijan. For the year. We presume he is returning. Bijan Robinson’s season came to a premature end with his dislocated elbow against Kansas. What a shame for one of the best running backs in college football to have his season end like this on a 4-6 team. He may be the classiest guy ever to play at Texas. He’s the real deal, on and off the field. He and I attend the same Austin Ridge Bible Church, and I was told he showed up for the 9 a.m. Sunday service the morning after the loss to Iowa State when he might have gotten three hours sleep. That’s the kind of character he has. He’s always going to be a personal favorite. ... I am interested to see what Keilan Robinson can do with more carries. He's Mr. Speed.

7. Faulty flag. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Marcus Washington after the receiver spun the ball in excitement over his overtime touchdown was ridiculous. That’s not taunting. Casey Thompson said he saw Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams do the same celebration after a touchdown against Baylor and it wasn’t flagged. I really can’t believe a ref does that in overtime. … That was also a shame because that game was Washington’s coming-out party. Thompson was impressed, and he said he could see it coming since he had a big play against Texas Tech a year ago. “Marcus had a great game. He’s got a good football IQ. He’s going to be fine.” … With the possible return of Jordan Whittington to complement definite All-Big 12 receiver Xavier Worthy, Washington’s emergence comes at a great time. … I don’t get why Sarkisian stuck to his script and replaced (not benched) Thompson after two series and went to Hudson Card as was planned. Why be so rigid and wedded to a plan that you decide on a Tuesday? That’s the type of in-game adjustments Sarkisian has not been good at this year. Go back to his sticking with Card too long at Arkansas. … Did you notice former UT quarterback Cam Rising, who’s thrown 12 touchdowns for the rising Utes? … Did you see Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — or Bridgewatcher — as he failed to even make an attempt at a tackle. Is this touch football? … “I feel pain just like after Oklahoma,” nose tackle Keondre Coburn said of the Kansas loss. “I felt embarrassed that we let Longhorn Nation down.”

8. Scattershooting. While wondering whatever happened to Alex De La Torre, the fullback from Denton Ryan who in 2013 caught a touchdown pass from Case McCoy in overtime to win 47-40 in Morgantown, his first reception of the season. That was the next-to-last victory for Mack Brown as Longhorns coach.

9. On the couch: Vicki and I enjoyed “Finch,” a sweet, tender film about a man and his dog. And his robot. They’re equally cuddly. Think of “Castaway” post-Apocalypse sans the volleyball. There is a tennis ball, however, but it’s not called Wilson. It’s watchable, but don’t get your hopes up too high. I gave it 6 1/2 ducks.

Crazy prediction: Georgia will win the CFP national championship with consecutive shutouts.