The Longhorns match up against West Virginia University's Mountaineers this Saturday for the 11th game of the NCAA season. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Last Saturday, Texas lost its fifth consecutive game. Though the Longhorns came close in overtime, the Kansas Jayhawks bested the team 57-56 in Austin.

The last time the Longhorns lost five games in a row was 1956. After dropping to an overall record of 4-6, Texas will have to win its next two games to qualify for a bowl game.

The Mountaineers lost 34-17 to the Kansas State Wildcats last Saturday in Kansas, dropping Kansas to 4-6 and boosting the Wildcats to a record of 7-3.

How to watch Texas football vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

Where: Mountaineer Field - Milan Puskar Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Tipico Sportsbook line: West Virginia by -2.5 against Texas. Over/under: 57.5.