Golden: After a hard season, it's down to just one more week of torture, Texas fans

The 4-7 Texas Longhorns are about to start the longest offseason in the modern era.

Steve Sarkisian is having a nightmare debut season at 4-7

Can real Super Bowl contenders depend on unvaccinated stars?

It has come to this.

Senior Day is moving day.

The Horns will be home for the holidays, but it won’t be so holly jolly.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian stood before the assembled media Monday giving real answers to real questions with the full knowledge that nothing Texas does Friday against Kansas State will result in the Longhorns appearing in a bowl game — outside of an undeserved bid that could come from not enough teams reaching six wins nationally.

Two-game losing streaks are brutal, so imagine the hurt and anger that comes when you triple up on the misery. Texas’ six-game skid is tied for the second-longest active losing streak in the country, along with academic bluebloods Stanford (3-8), which has also fallen on hard times, and SEC doormat Vanderbilt (2-9).

"You have to know the arena that you're stepping into when you accept a job to become a head football coach,” Sarkisian said. “And when you’re the head coach, a lot of things come across your desk, and we only see right now a lot of the things that happen on the field or, or whatnot.”

WATCH:Kansas State coming, Bijan Robinson staying as Texas looks to 2022

He’s right. We’re not behind the scenes, but he also understands that what happens on the field matters most. And it’s been a torturous 4-7 to this point.

His debut season was a colossal failure, and fans can fairly question whether he was the right hire after Chris Del Conte, Kevin Eltife and Jay Hartzell kicked Tom Herman to the curb. It’s a results-based business, and Sark has been short on W's and long on L's.

He hopefully has been evaluating everything in the middle of this storm — how could he not? — and will have some suitable solutions moving forward, especially on his staff, where at last one coach's head should roll. That coach’s identity is to be determined, but it would be difficult to stomach seeing this same staff return intact in 2022 after the carnage we’ve witnessed in 2021.

He has to get through the early signing period of recruiting, and then the real work starts in deconstructing what happened and reconstructing what’s left of this locker room’s psyche.

More:Texas seniors playing for pride in this woebegone 4-7 Longhorns season that can’t end fast enough

Priority one is making sure the best two players — superstar runner Bijan Robinson and electric freshman wideout Xavier Worthy — stay a million miles away from that transfer portal. Robinson told us Monday that he will most assuredly be back next season and won’t entertain thoughts of sitting out to preserve his body for the 2023 NFL draft.

It will be over soon. Painfully soon.

Can’t be all-in and unvaccinated: Before I ask this question, be advised that it’s a sports question and not a political one.

This is about winning.

If you start for a Super Bowl contender and you’re all-in on winning a championship, don’t you owe it to your teammates to be fully vaccinated? I ask because football is the ultimate team game, and the rules are set up to give the vaccinated an opportunity not to miss a game if a player who tests positive can produce two negative tests 24 hours apart leading up to kickoff.

Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper, who is reportedly unvaccinated, was sorely missed in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive last week. He will also miss Thursday's Thanksgiving game against Las Vegas because unvaccinated players are required to miss 10 days.

‘Let’s not try to knock the guy’: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott defends Amari Cooper’s COVID-19 vaccination status

If he had been vaccinated, he would have a chance of getting into the lineup Thursday. As it stands, he won’t be back on the field until Dec. 2 at the earliest.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who said Sunday that he is vaccinated, thrust his support behind Cooper after the 19-9 loss.

“That’s my teammate,” Prescott told reporters. “That’s my brother. We’re going to support him. That’s his decision, as I said way back in training camp when you guys asked me this question. Unfortunate we don’t have him, but I know he’ll come back and be beneficial for us late in the season.”

Dak is a great guy, but the competitor in him has to be wondering if Cooper can be counted on when the games get more important.

Sure, Dallas was also missing injured left tackle Tyron Smith and played the second half without speedy wideout CeeDee Lamb, but those guys were missing because of injuries, not because they didn’t take the vaccine. It’s for that reason that players such as Cooper and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers — an unvaccinated liar at the helm of a title contender — are not all-in on winning a Super Bowl,

Cooper might not get the headlines of higher profile wideouts such as Super Bowl champions Mike Evans and Tyreek Hill, but he is Dallas' most dangerous pass catcher. His importance in this offense cannot be overstated.

It’s why I’m shocked neither Cooper nor Rodgers has gotten vaccinated.

If Cooper can test positive in November, how will his teammates feel if he misses a playoff game because he refused to get vaccinated?

There’s only one way to be all-in.

Can Cincy crash the CFP party?: I love what Cincinnati is doing this season, but the Bearcats have to be perfect to overcome perception and the almighty FBS.

The College Football Playoff selection committee has a tough job ahead of it, but at least it got the top teams right. Here's hoping that Cincinnati, which sits at No. 4 after crushing SMU 48-14, will get in if it finishes with wins in the next two games, at East Carolina and in the AAC conference title game against Houston on Dec. 4.

Georgia and Ohio State, which moved up three spots, are on a collision course for the national championship, but defending champion Alabama looked awfully mortal in Saturday’s 42-35 win over Arkansas, the same team that Georgia dismantled 37-0 Oct. 2. The Tide came in at No. 3, ahead of 11-0 Cincinnati and 10-1 Notre Dame.

Bearcats fans should be extremely nervous given that their team is just ahead of blueblood programs Notre Dame and Michigan, but things could work in their favor if they win out and Alabama loses in the SEC title game against Georgia.

That said, the human beings in that room mostly represent Power Five schools, and bigger fan bases might end up getting the benefit of the doubt.

It’s why we need more than four teams in the playoff.