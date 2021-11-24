Bohls: Hard to believe, but Texas actually could finish dead last in the Big 12

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

1. Basement bummer? Consider this woeful scenario. If the Longhorns fall to Kansas State on Friday and Kansas beats West Virginia at home, they would be tied for last in the Big 12 with the Jayhawks with 2-7 league records, and Steve Sarkisian’s team — which was picked to finish third in the Big 12 — would officially be the worst team in the league since the Jayhawks hold the mythical tiebreaker and season-breaker with their 57-56 overtime win in Austin. … What’s really sad is that Texas’ best three games came in the first month of the season with September wins over Louisiana, Rice and Texas Tech. And two of the four wins have come against teams (Texas Tech and TCU) that fired their head coaches at midseason. That means Texas has beaten just one good team all year, and it was a Group of Five team. That’s embarrassing. Take away the Ragin Cajuns’ impressive 10-1 record, the other three opponents Texas beat are a combined 14-19. … Maybe Texas should just rip off the Band-Aid and ask the SEC for immediate admission or at the very least by 2023 to skip the final two seasons. Just pay the Big 12 the $80 million that Texas owes the league and be done with it. Sure, the Longhorns are far from ready for that level of competition, but Texas, would you rather be 4-7 in the Big 12 or in the SEC? Besides, I think it would enhance Texas’ recruiting prospects, the sooner prospects know they can play in that league even if the Longhorns aren’t ready. So get it over with, Texas. The Longhorns are falling further and further behind teams like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and even Baylor.

2. Giveaway U. West Virginia’s fans seemed especially hostile. Does it seem like all the Big 12 acrimony has been leveled at Texas and very little at Oklahoma? … Where are the takeaways? Turnovers are always critical, and the Longhorns’ last two opponents, Kansas and West Virginia, have committed none. In Texas’ seven losses, it has 13 giveaways and is a minus-6 in turnovers overall in those defeats. … Wasn’t a bit surprised that tailback Bijan Robinson said he was definitely returning to Texas next season. “For me, I’m a really loyal guy,” he said. When he dislocated his elbow in the Kansas game, he said he insisted on trying to play still.

More:Bohls: Sarkisian says next year's Texas quarterback position is up for grabs

3. Dallas decline. Has anyone figured out the Dallas Cowboys lately? Beat the really good teams and lose big to an average one like Denver and then Sunday’s to a rapidly improving Kansas City. … Saw where former Longhorn Connor Williams was benched in favor of 2019 third-rounder Connor McGovern. Williams is in the last year of his three-year deal. … Break up the Texans. They beat the Titans. … Could Russell Wilson be done?

4. Owning it. Love how accountable Vic Schaefer was after his Texas women’s team blew an 11-point lead to Tennessee and fell 74-70 in overtime to the Lady Volunteers on Sunday for the first loss of the season. “That’s my job. I didn’t get ‘em home today,” the second-year head coach said. “I didn’t quite have ‘em ready. We had our worst practice of the year Friday, and it wasn’t much better Saturday. I’ve got to coach and teach better. It ain’t anybody’s fault but mine.” Schaefer’s looking for more physical play and toughness. “You got to stick a butt in the gut. That’s our challenge.” … Audrey Warren had to be helped off the court after a collision underneath the basket. I admire her warrior spirit, but given her deep history of concussions, I can’t help but wonder if it’s still safe for her to still be playing.

More:Golden: As football crashes and burns, Texas has become a basketball school

5. Suitable goal. Congrats to Brad Stuver for being the Austin FC defensive player of the year. The goalkeeper was one of the few bright spots for the local MLS team. Plus, he and his wife are to be commended for their Austin Laundry Project, where they provide free service at area laundromats for low-income families. Stuver is one of the three finalists for the MLS Humanitarian Award.

6. Coach of the year. Doesn’t it have to be Kliff Kingsbury with his Arizona Cardinals sitting at 9-2 and winning with a backup quarterback and without three big weapons at quarterback, receiver and running back? Without Kyler Murray, Chase Edmonds and DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals are 2-1 with Colt McCoy starting at quarterback, with road wins against the 49ers and Seahawks. McCoy threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the latest win. … The Colts’ Jonathan Taylor is on his way to winning the rushing title this season now that Derrick Henry is on the shelf. Taylor has 1,444 all-purpose yards and is primed to become the first running back to win the MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012. What a steal for the Colts, who landed him with the ninth pick of the second round. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is another possibility although Matt Stafford is just as deserving.

7. Coaching shuffle. Would you hire Tom Herman as your next college football head coach? A school could do so much worse. He’s had six winning seasons in six years at Texas and Houston and an impressive 5-0 bowl record. Hey, LSU wanted him at one time. Doubt if Florida looks at him since Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin is one of Texas AD Chris Del Conte’s best friends. … Still, it’s not the best of times to be firing your head coach. Florida became the latest musical chairs scenario as Florida, USC and LSU are all in the job market for new coaches. It's one shallow coaching pool, and the dominoes are just now falling. Billy Napier may be the guy at one of those two SEC posts. … Dan Mullen, who actually fired his defensive coordinator and offensive line coach just two weeks ago, got fired despite a 34-15 record in four seasons with the Florida Gators. Goes to show you when he gets canned the same as Ed Orgeron did at LSU less than two years after going 15-0 and winning a national championship that no one is safe these days. Remember, both of those coached in the SEC. That league is not for the faint of heart. The Gators’ six conference losses are the most since a winless 0-6 mark in 1979. But also it’s known that Mullen is a guy who’s always looking at the next good job, including Texas, if you consider the Longhorns a good job. … Hats off to Shane Beamer, whose South Carolina Gamecocks have five comeback wins this season, including a pair of rallies from 14-0 deficits. They did it again against disappointing Auburn. The Gamecocks are bowl eligible for the first time in three years.

More:Quarterback, pass rush, offensive line depth, injury: Plenty of issues ahead for Texas Longhorns

8. Scattershooting. While wondering whatever happened to Kalen Thornton, a four-year starter on the defensive line who had eight tackles in 2003 when Vince Young rallied the team to beat Kansas State 24-20 in Austin. … Learned the whereabouts of two former Scattershooting subjects. Former fullback Alex De La Torre is the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for the Wylie East Raiders, and former Lake Travis running back/Texas State wide receiver Andy Erickson is a realtor in Austin.

9. On the couch: Rented “Red Notice.” I’m a huge Ryan Reynolds fan, especially since the “Deadpool” series. Had its moments, but this film about an international art thief just wasn’t that funny and kind of a waste of his, the Rock’s and Gal Gadot’s talents. Almost seemed like a running monologue by Reynolds. Gave it six ducks.

Crazy prediction: Oklahoma State will beat Oklahoma and Baylor to reach the College Football Playoff.