Bohls: Texas' Tope Imade overcomes loss of mother, on-field struggles and remains strong

Texas' Tope Imade has made just six career starts but has still made an impact on others.

The three-star recruit out of Arlington Bowie made a deep friendship with Denzel Okafor.

Imade's teammates razz the 24-year-old and ask what it was like blocking for Earl Campbell.

Of the 29 Texas seniors who will trot onto the Royal-Memorial Stadium turf Friday morning for the season finale against Kansas State, none will wear a bigger smile than Tope Imade.

None.

You can book that. And not just because the grin of the 6-foot-6, 360-pound senior offensive lineman can almost stretch from Campbell-Williams Field to the city limits.

In fact, you couldn’t wipe the smile off his broad, beaming face with a jackhammer. He’s just that irrepressibly positive, that incredibly uplifting. His is that buoyant of a personality. No wonder he’s a Marvel movie fanatic and, yes, wants to work in marketing for the Walt Disney Co. someday.

And who, you might ask, is Tope Imade?

He’s a made guy, if you will, begging your pardon for the poor play on his surname pronounced EE-modee. Never mind that his career hasn’t been accompanied by All-Big 12 accolades or big NFL expectations because he’s had an impact in other not inconsiderable areas.

He might look imposing, but he’s a teddy bear. He is relentlessly upbeat in spite of more obstacles than most 24-year-olds have faced in their lifetimes. That’s really where this mountain of a man has earned all-star consideration.

For starters, he lost his beloved mother, Betty, last March after a two-year battle with esophageal cancer.

He’s closing in on three academic degrees at Texas, and he might as well have majored in perspective. He’s aced that.

More:Bohls: Sarkisian says next year's Texas quarterback position is up for grabs

“Losses, no bowl game, I’m just happy to be here. I’m happy to talk with you guys; like most people don’t get the opportunity to do this,” Imade said. “There’s much more bigger things (in life), man, that’s why I’m not tripping off anything, not losses, whatever it is.”

The death of a parent can drastically shape a person’s life, sometimes irrevocably, but Imade has stood strong.

He’s appreciative of a new coaching staff that allowed him to take an approved two months away from campus to care for her along with his younger brother Seyi and older sister Adesuwa. He can still recall line coach Kyle Flood walking up to him before the spring game and gently offering encouragement, saying, “She’s watching.”

His coaches stood by him as he has grieved for a woman he was so devoted to that he’ll run out of the tunnel Friday clutching a picture of her.

“She was there for me on my senior day in high school, so it’s only right she’s going to be with me,” Imade said this week. “I’m trying not to get choked up here, but it’s going to mean a lot to me this Friday.”

He’s hardly a household name with only six career starts over a span of six seasons. In fact, when he started the Oklahoma game this year, it was the former three-star prospect's first start since a playoff game against Odessa Permian his senior year at Arlington Bowie.

“My voice was shaking,” he said. “I was trembling, I was so excited.”

Since his college journey started in 2016, he’s been moved from offensive line under Charlie Strong to defensive line under Tom Herman and back to offensive line for Steve Sarkisian. He even had a tackle on special teams against Oklahoma State.

He’s played for three different head coaches and four offensive line coaches, but for his first three seasons he never stepped on the field.

“You walk in, and you have the mindset that you want to play and be a starter and go to the NFL,” fellow senior lineman Denzel Okafor said. “College is really an eye-opener, and what little percentage actually turn out. He is starting and throwing people on the ground and making everybody proud. I’m glad he’s able to finish in a key role.”

More:Golden: After a hard season, it's down to just one more week of torture, Texas fans

“Tope’s just a good guy,” senior tight end Cade Brewer said. “He’s done good for us.”

Imade made it through unfazed. And undaunted by challenging circumstances on and off the field.

“It’s been a dream come true,” he said. “Most people in my position would have transferred, but I stuck it through. Three head coaches, four O-line coaches, multiple offensive coordinators. I’m not a finished product at all. But I couldn’t be any more grateful for staying here. Being at the University Texas rewarded me with so many things. I’m working on my second master’s, so it’s paid off a lot.”

And he’s absolutely thrilled to be finishing his career with treasured memories and tight friendships, none greater than his close bond with Okafor, whom Imade replaced after his buddy and roommate hurt his knee against TCU in a season-ending injury.

More:First loss costs the Texas women two spots in the Associated Press' basketball poll

So what has there been to be so danged grateful about this Thanksgiving?

Try everything. This is a grown man who counts his blessings, not his burdens.

Such as his siblings.

His connections with teammates such as Okafor and fifth-year senior Derek Kerstetter.

His bright future as a young man working on completing his third degree, this one in sports management after one in corporate communications and another in marketing.

His profound love of life and appreciation for his coaches, past and current, and the privilege of being able to put on a Longhorns uniform for six seasons.

His special kinship with Okafor, also a sixth-year senior.

“We do everything together. We came in together; we’re going to leave together,” Imade said. “We just decided like, ‘Hey, bro, if you’re going to do this, I’m going to do it with you.’ So we stayed.”

Imade’s never going to forget the times he’s spent with Okafor, a duo who have been pretty much inseparable since the time they met at Baylor junior day during recruiting. Doesn’t matter whether they’re splurging for the $30 buffet at Sushi Junai and consuming the spider rolls with crab and shrimp or the Final Destination salmon and avocado rolls or they’re riveted to the latest Marvel superhero movie or Imade’s favorite films, “Walle-E” and “Ratatouille,” they’re together.

“People don’t know how funny and goal-driven Tope is,” Okafor said. “And we’re very much into Marvel. I’m obsessive, but he’s even more passionate.”

Imade started a Youtube channel called “The Heroes Playbook” where he offers his personal reviews of movies and trailers. He even vlogs casual antics with his teammates, like the time he caught one of them on the toilet.

“Hey,” he said, “I try to keep it as authentic as I can.”

They even get confused for each other, and they’re so in sync, they’ll burst out laughing for seemingly no reason in meeting rooms.

“That’s my best friend right there. It’s crazy,” said Okafor, who has shared an apartment with Imade for the past three years. “We became like glue. If you see me, most likely you’ll see Tope by me. You’d really think we were brothers. You wouldn’t think a guy who’s 6-6 and 360 would be the nicest guy ever.”

Heck, when he was done reciting much of his life story during his only meaningful interaction with the Texas media, he couldn’t stop smiling. And a jaded bunch of reporters were overwhelmed by his sincerity and gratitude as well as the kind of impact he has had in his time on the Forty.

“He’s always got a smile on his face,” said Kerstetter, who will start for the 49th and final time Friday. “He’s just a good dude.”

But the two of them don’t mind yanking each other’s chain in that kind of locker room fun that only athletes really understand.

Some teammates regularly razz him about his age, but he’s used to it.

“Yeah, they’ll tell me I played under Darrell Royal and ask me what it was like to block for Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell,” Imade said. “I’ve heard all that stuff.”

Imade constantly kids Kerstetter about being the old man on the team, but Kerstetter rebuts, “He’s older than me.”

Imade also busts his teammate’s chops and says of Kerstetter, “Hey, his favorite cereal is Raisin Bran.”

With a side of Metamucil, we’re sure.

“Hey,” retorts Kerstetter, “it’s a good cereal.”

What floats Imade’s boat is an unquenchable hunger for education and a drive to have a positive impact on others. He’s working hard on his second master’s. He had hoped to achieve one in finance, but that would have cost him one last fall with the football team he loves, so he settled on sports management.

That said, he’s probably a lock to work for Disney at some point, this lover of all superhero movies.

He might be the one who’s the actual superhero, this giant specimen who wants to make a difference in people’s lives. And continue to do so, whether it’s helping Sarkisian recruit or just supporting future teams.

“I know he is the guy,” he said of Sarkisian. “My objective is to make Texas better. I won’t stop.”

But make no mistake: Imade has made his mark.

“This Friday, I’ll be happy,” he said. “I’ll finish my Longhorn career happy, and — win or lose — I’ll leave here smiling.”