Bohls: Spectacular games really popped and reshape the CFP pecking order

Simply put, it will go down as one of the greatest days in college football history.

You want entertainment? Not even Terrell Owens had this much popcorn.

But in a span of fewer than 12 hours, America was treated to four blockbuster games with stirring performances, jaw-dropping outcomes, one muffed punt after another and terrific comebacks.

Michigan dominated Ohio State in the snow.

Alabama rallied to beat Auburn in four overtimes.

LSU stunned Texas A&M in the closing seconds.

And Oklahoma State got one more play than Oklahoma in as helter-skelter a skirmish as you’d ever want to see. It’s called Bedlam for a reason.

If you didn’t love yourself some college football on Saturday afternoon and night, I can’t help you.

If I remember correctly after a blizzard of snow and madness, the fans of three winning teams rushed the field. And if it had been in Tuscaloosa, maybe even the jaded Alabama students would have rushed the field. Or at least thought about it.

And two days before that, Texas remembered how to win a game.

Sheer madness. Delicious and mind-numbing madness.

It was downright glorious.

We didn’t understand everything we saw.

We don’t know where Ohio State’s rush defense went because 297 yards on the ground later, Haasan Haskins might even have become a Heisman candidate after his five touchdowns.

We wish Bryan Harsin would have shown some guts and gone for two after one of the first two overtimes. No guts, no glory.

Jimbo Fisher, be glad you didn’t take the LSU job because they’d probably already want to fire you if you had botching another fourth-quarter lead down the stretch like you did in Baton Rouge, courtesy of a picture-perfect touchdown pass and catch from LSU's Max Johnson and Jaray Jenkins.

And at times the Cowboys and Sooners looked as if they had barely practiced all week with all those inexplicable penalties, some of the worst punt fielding ever and the final escape for Oklahoma State despite a valiant Oklahoma desperation drive in the final seconds. How about that Cowboys defense shutting down the Sooners in the second half.

Altogether, the action made for some sensational games and spewed out chaos for a College Football Playoff pecking order that now gets scrambled with a week of conference championships left.

In one single day, a dramatic shift occurred, but don’t make any concrete plans for the post-season.

Buckeyes, you’re out.

Wolverines, you’re in.

Bearcats, you’ve got more than a foot in the door. You should have two feet in.

Crimson Tide, you’ve still got it.

Aggies, one-time national championship contenders, how in the heck did you fall to 8-4?

And yes, we know. Texas isn’t going to a bowl.

As we said, however, nothing is set in stone.

Jim Harbaugh, he of the dark shades, still has to get past Iowa in the Big Ten championship.

Nick Saban, we’ve never seen you smile so much, but … say hello to old friend Kirby Smart.

Luke Fickell, Houston is for real.

Stay tuned, football fans. It’s really getting good now.

Stock up on your popcorn.

Bohls' AP Top 25 ballot

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma State

7. Ohio State

8. Houston

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Ole Miss

12. Michigan State

13. Oklahoma

14. BYU

15. Iowa

16. Utah

17. Louisiana

18. Pittsburgh

19. Clemson

20. Wake Forest

21. Minnesota

22. Wisconsin

23. North Carolina State

24. San Diego State

25. UTSA