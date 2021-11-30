Golden: Texas, if you truly want to fix the defense, go get Gary Patterson ASAP

Texas ranked 99th in total defense under Kwitatkowski.

Patterson's TCU teams ranked in the top four of Big 12 defenses in nine of 11 seasons.

If Gary Patterson has one iota of interest in becoming Texas’ defensive coordinator, then Steve Sarkisian should pull the trigger.

That is, if that blank checkbook given to him by Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT President Jay Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte remains at his disposal.

Pete Kwiatkowski signed a multiyear contract to come here, but his first season was horribly historic. The nation’s 99th-ranked defense gave up 30 or more points on eight occasions in a 5-7 season, something that hasn’t happened in this program since, well, never.

In fairness, the Horns have only been playing tackle football since 1893, so it had to happen sooner or later. With that said, the biggest problem in this epically bad season has been the team's inability to get stops. If the Little General can set his ego aside and settle in as a good coordinator/soldier, the Horns will solve one glaring deficiency on the field.

In 11 seasons in the Big 12, TCU's defense was ranked among the league’s top four for all but two years — its inaugural season of 2011 and this past campaign that led to his ouster.

Patterson has been one of the most prolific defensive minds in college football and made TCU one of the best turnaround stories in the game because of his ability to recruit good defensive players and devise schemes that kept the Horned Frogs on the winning ledger despite being in the same conference with more talented rosters in Austin and Norman, Okla.

If Patterson wants this job, cut PK a check and get the former TCU boss in here with that playmaking 4-2-5 alignment.

It would be beyond an instant upgrade.

Sark has work to do, and a proven commodity in that defensive room would make his job much easier. He should also be thankful the Horns didn’t have to turn down a bowl invite with five wins. Those extra practices aren’t nearly enough to address the ills on the Forty Acres.

Patterson is a fixer. Go get him.

Lincoln logs goodbye: So Lincoln Riley didn’t lie after Bedlam when he told reporters he wouldn’t be the next coach at LSU.

Little did we know that he was already making plans to hitch up his wagon and head west.

As the former Oklahoma coach settles in SoCal, I could only think about the recent histories of the Sooners and their neighbors south of the Red River.

While he didn’t lead the Sooners to a national championship, Riley capably replaced coaching legend Bob Stoops and led the program to four Big 12 titles and a 37-7 record in five seasons with three College Football Playoff appearances. No CFP wins, but the Sooners kept the league in the postseason mix on Riley’s watch.

I could only imagine the fallout in Austin had a head coach with twice as many conference titles as Mack Brown bailed for another job. If numbers mean anything, the Horns would kill for a coach like Riley. He checks a lot of boxes.

It was a major move that came hours after Oklahoma State broke Oklahoma’s stranglehold on the Big 12. The move created a firestorm in Norman, so crazy that rumors abound that Kliff Kingsbury will leave his NFL perch in Arizona to return to the college ranks. I guess the ones buying into that talk forget that Kliffy couldn’t win at Texas Tech with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.

As Riley goes house hunting, the fallout created more questions than answers. Like:

• Where are the people who always call players disloyal for transferring when a coach leaves?

• How long has Riley known he would be leaving OU?

• Did Riley leave because he wanted no part of coaching in the SEC?

• How hard is Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby laughing today at recent events in Austin and Norman?

RIP, Mr. Elder: Without Lee Elder, there would never have been a Tiger Woods. The first Black man to play in the Masters (1975) died Sunday.

"I was shaking so badly, I did not know if I was even going to be able to tee up the ball," Elder once told CNN about playing on golf’s biggest stage.

Tiger always credited Elder and Charlie Gifford for opening doors for him and others to play a sport that wasn’t always available to people of color. Elder's Masters debut came amid death threats, but he forged ahead.

He was a true pioneer and a tough competitor who overcame the loss of both parents a week apart during World War II to eventually play a huge role in changing the face of golf.

King Richard is a Hall of Famer: If the powers that be have half a brain, they will induct Richard and Oracene Williams into the International Tennis Hall of Fame for what they gave the game.

Serena and Venus.

Bev and I checked out “King Richard” on Sunday before I called up NFL Sunday Ticket and she retreated to her laptop. It was a wonderfully told story of how an inner-city Black couple coached their two young daughters to tennis superstardom.

They don’t always get the credit for being two of the greatest coaches in the history of American sports, but what they did with those two borders on miraculous given the financial and cultural hurdles they had to overcome to give their daughters the resources needed to succeed in a sport where the rich had built-in advantages.

More important, they not only raised Serena and Venus to be all-time greats in tennis but also took them out of humble surroundings in Compton, Calif., and developed them into solid people who have thrived off the court. Richard Williams was unconventional and controversial but, above all else, wildly successful.

The movie did not delve into his life before he married Oracene — a daughter from his previous marriage was very critical of Smith’s portrayal because it didn’t tell Williams' story of allegedly abandoning his first family — but it doesn’t take away from what he and Oracene contributed to the game.

Their daughters have combined to win 30 grand slam singles titles — Serena has 23 — along with 28 grand slam doubles titles and Olympic golds in singles and doubles (two each), with both also having occupied the No. 1 spot. Serena is on the Mount Rushmore of greatest athletes ever.

Their dad is 79 and recovering from multiple strokes. It would be great for him to get his flowers — along with his ex-wife — from the international tennis community while he’s still with us.