Bohls: Longhorns basketball returns home to Gregory Gym for special basketball game

Chris Beard brought his basketball team to Gregory Gym for a special game for students only.

The new Longhorn head coach even wore custom-made shoes bearing reminders of Texas' past.

"They're the heart and soul of our athletic program," Texas AD Chris Del Conte said of students.

Thomas Wolfe insisted you can’t go home again, but it sure had that back-home, put-on-your-slippers feel when I walked into Gregory Gym almost half a century after I last took in a Longhorn basketball game here.

The musty odor was gone, but this has long been a special place for a Texas student body that for almost five decades basically lived in that creaky old brick building that opened in 1930. On Thursday, a packed house will jam inside to help lift Jerritt Elliott’s No. 2 ranked volleyball team past its first two opponents in the NCAA playoffs. On Monday night, it was hoops all over again.

Some 2,834 millennials showed up here not to pay homage to one of the most historic gymnasiums in America and now one of the liveliest volleyball arenas but to create a special moment for a Longhorn men’s basketball program that is quickly and literally trying to build a truly memorable culture in a town that has anything but embraced the sport.

This night was a nod to history as well as to a symbolic Austin fan base that has historically nodded off when it comes to basketball. Maybe no longer.

Thanks to new coach Chris Beard’s brainstorm to recreate an atmosphere of years gone by — he also did this at Texas Tech and wants to make this an annual event — Texas students were treated to a special showcase game designed to energize them.

He did that.

He even wore specially made black-and-orange shoes adorned with historic reminders like the school’s .705 winning percentage at Gregory, the years the basketball team called it home and on the insole a list of all the Longhorn head coaches during this era and the conference championships won here.

“I’m a size 12,” Beard cracked. “I was an 11 1/2 growing up, but I’m told as you get older, your feet get bigger.”

This, however, was a direct and impassioned appeal to the younger crowd.

“I’ve always had this vision of this place and creating a real home-court advantage,” a grateful Beard said. “Nothing happens unless there’s an emotional attachment. I want the students to feel like it’s their team and if they don’t show up, they feel like they’re letting us down and if we don’t play well, we’re letting them down. We’ve got to have a relationship.”

No one in burnt orange was let down Monday.

You could have shoehorned in a few more hundred students to fill the 3,234-seat capacity, but they were the only ones allowed at this special event. And they watched a No. 7 ranked Texas team ride tremendous games from guard Marcus Carr and forward Timmy Allen for a 73-57 win over a Sam Houston team that Beard says “feels like a March team.”

Texas certainly is. Deep March. And it’ll have a much better chance, once a fully engaged student section convenes next winter inside 10,000-seat Moody Center where the students will have reserved seats in the lower bowl. Don’t think that’s by happenstance.

“It’s huge, huge,” Carr said of the energy that helped him break out for a season-high 19 points. “It was nice to see the ball go in the net. I may have to ask Coach for another couple of games in Gregory.”

Good thinking.

Beard knows the vocal chords of 18-year-old kids work better than those of 81-year-olds. They were pretty damn loud Monday. The joint was jumping from the get-go.

“They’re the heart and soul of our athletic program,” said athletic director Chris Del Conte, who supported Beard’s decision to play here. “We can’t wait till next year. Their energy is second to none.”

It’s a far cry from the ‘50s and ‘60s when a student body of 20,000 in a small college town just north of 100,000 flocked to this place for every home game. They can to the Erwin Center as well since 18,000 of them bought the Big Ticket for all sports for $200 a pop, but millennials have other things to do like use their phones, go to the library or even watch on television if they’re so inclined and have regularly stayed away from the Erwin Center.

For me, I practically grew up in the little band box that is Gregory Gym.

So did Bill Little, a UT grad and the former Texas sports information director legend whose name graces the football and baseball press boxes.

But that’s what kids who grew up on the Longhorns in small-town America like Taylor and Winter. Heck, my brother Kent and I drove back to Austin from Christmas break to attend a hoops game at Gregory in 1969, only to find our cars vandalized and our freshly laundered clothes stolen in the parking lot where Perry Castaneda Library now sits.

Little can still remember the fist fights between Texas and Texas A&M students here. Of course, they were easy to find in their Corps of Cadets uniforms.

My father went to games here long before I did.

Leon Bohls showed up on campus in 1931, one year after Gregory’s doors opened, and rarely missed a game. His parents were once invited to a fund-raiser at Gregory and a reception for the governor and lieutenant governor of Texas.

That was the norm back then. Gregory Gym was a rallying point, a gathering place.

Some of the all-time greats played here. Louie Armstrong belted out some notes on his trumpet here. My dad listened to Will Rogers here. Pete Maravich dazzled here.

My firstborn son, Ryan, attended his commencement ceremony here in May 2005 when Sen. Royce West sent them out into the world.

They used to stage the state high school basketball tournament here. “Entering that building,” Little said, “was like a trip to the Holy Land.”

Heck, I was a benchwarmer on our Taylor Ducks basketball team when Bruce Featherston led us to an upset of Del Valle in a high school playoff game at Gregory.

They still have the stage at one end where the Longhorn band used to perform during games here.

We’d sit high in the rafters and holler at Shelby Metcalf and tell the Aggies coach to sit down and pipe down.

We watched in awe as SMU’s Gene Phillips — the Southwest Conference’s version of Maravich sans the floppy gray socks — put up 50 points on the Horns. I shook his hand afterward and told him how spectacular he was.

I remembered when Houston’s Otis Birdsong went on one scoring spree after another and, at game’s end, turned to face us press boxers in the balcony and uncorked a jumper toward us like he was shooting a free throw.

Two of my three brothers and I played intramural sports here under the team name Lutheran Campus Ministry until we changed our name to Broccoli. By my reasoning, you never saw one broccoli — or was it broccolus in Latin — by itself. Team first.

We played PE basketball here. We played volleyball here. We played handball here. Randy’s PE teacher here was baseball assistant coach Bill Bethea, Cliff Gustafson’s right-hand man.

I somehow even got my name on the Intramural Wall of Fame here from the 1972-1973 class with a Special Merit Award, but I truly don’t recall whom I paid off to do so.

They’ve supposedly got a steam room and sauna in Gregory Gym now, but we had one back then too. It was called Gregory Gym where we sat on the 22 concrete steps outside, baking in the August sun, until we were allowed in and walked through lanes corralled off by ropes to register for English lit and political science classes.

Lifelong friend Mickey Johnson, a former Taylor Duck who anchored our intramural record-setting 440 relay team at Royal-Memorial Stadium after Sidney Srnensky, Jody Casey and I passed around the baton without dropped it, registered here as a freshman in the fall of 1968.

“I think the check I wrote for tuition my first semester was $125,” Mickey said. “Gregory Gym was in many ways the epicenter of life on campus back in the day.”

Tucked next door were some world-famous handball courts where Pete Tyson reigned supreme. They were so state-of-the-art that Elvis Presley was rumored to have flown in one night to check them out so he could replicate them in Tennessee.

“This game was special for a lot of people,” Beard said. “It was nothing short of perfect.”

He’s right. It was fun to see Gregory Gym again, so full of life like an old friend.

As Beard tries to make a whole bunch of new ones.