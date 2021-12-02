Bohls: Could Texas have hired Notre Dame's Brian Kelly a year ago?

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

1. Coaching carousel gone crazy

Craziness abounds in college football every year, never more so than the coach-hiring season. It doesn’t get any higher profile than vacancies at Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame, Florida and LSU to name just a few. Texas, of course, just hired Steve Sarkisian 11 months ago, but given the latest flurry of moves, I’m betting the Longhorns could have hired Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly if they had so desired. He clearly was restless in South Bend and willing to move. So Longhorn Nation might be asking its collective self if it would rather have Kelly or Sarkisian. Good friend and columnist Berry Tramel of the Oklahoman said during our “On Second Thought” podcast that Kelly’s abrupt relocation to LSU was “the most despicable thing I’ve ever seen because Notre Dame was on the cusp of making the playoffs.” It’s hard to argue since the Irish sit at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff standings and would likely make the Final Four if Alabama falls to Georgia and Cincinnati loses to Houston this Saturday.

Meanwhile OU looks to replace Lincoln Riley, who raced to escape the pressure of playing in the SEC in the future, with Clemson defensive coordinator and former Sooners DC Brent Venables being at or near the top of athletic director Joe Castiglione’s list. Tramel said there “was a rift between Riley and the administration and Castiglione. It's like rich people, the more they have, the more they want."

There’s so much more coaching stability and job security in the college ranks than the NFL. One bad year in the NFL, and you may be back to being a coordinator.

I don’t get the noise that Kliff Kingsbury might be interested in Oklahoma when he’s got it rolling in Arizona with a young superstar quarterback in Kyler Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

I would much better understand Matt Rhule jumping to OU after two so-so years with the Carolina Panthers and a Christian McCaffrey who can’t stay on the field and with no star quarterback. In fact, if I were Castiglione, my top three would be Rhule, Luke Fickell and Venables with South Carolina's Shane Beamer a solid fourth. Tramel gave Bob Stoops remaining as permanent head coach at 1%. "It's possible, but he'd rather not take it."

2. Is a fit necessary?

During this year’s carousel, it’s often tossed around that this or that coach is a good fit or a bad fit for certain jobs. But what does that really mean? If he wins, anyone is a good fit anywhere. Were John Mackovic and Charlie Strong bad fits for Texas or did they simply just not win enough? I think too much is made of that notion. What is true is that the next hire is very often the polar opposite of his predecessor. USC’s Clay Helton was unproven. Few coaches are more proven than Riley with three CFP berths, four Big 12 titles in five years and a 55-10 record but also an 0-3 CFP record. LSU’s Ed Orgeron, who everyone considered the perfect fit in Baton Rouge, wasn’t polished. Kelly is. Texas went away from the polarizing, at times haughty, unpredictable Tom Herman to the steady, even-toned Sarkisian.

In theory Texas benefits from Riley's departure, which has already led to six decommitments of recruits for the next two years, but the real focus is on quarterback Caleb Williams' decision.

3. Dialing for dollars

I am not surprised that Riley and Kelly chased the bucks. It says here Riley simply thought the Pac-12 represented an easier path to the CFP than the SEC. But was he cowardly or just smart? Or perhaps he got tired of hunting for a beach in Norman. Kelly, I think, just got stale in South Bend after 12 years and needed a change of scenery. In short, he got Mack Browned at Notre Dame, didn’t feel appreciated and left for greener pastures but no less pressure at Baton Rouge.

If I were Jack Swarbrick, I’d hire either Fickell or Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald unless he could entice Rhule. I worry about Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and am not sure if he can coach a powerhouse expected to win 10 or 11 games every year. He may be better suited to coaching a perennial underdog. I do know he wasn’t at all interested in Texas because he hated all the drama that comes with that job. … I am impressed that Swarbrick said he would not use a search firm to vet his candidates and hire a new coach. Good on him. Athletic directors are hired to raise money and hire and fire coaches. That’s the main part of the job description. Interestingly, he said he might use a search firm in an “administrative” manner to help him “travel under an assumed name” to throw off the hungry media.

With the way athletic directors are spreading out the Benjamins in this college football musical chairs, don’t we all wish we had become football coaches?

4. QBU or QB Who?

Sarkisian will definitely find a quarterback out of the transfer portal, a source tells me. I think it’s obvious. One source told me 153 quarterbacks have put their names in the portal since August. UCF's Dillon Gabriel, who is eyeing a move, deserves a look after throwing for 8,000 yards with 70 touchdowns, but the one-time Army commit has been linked to Ole Miss, Tennessee, UCLA, Arizona State, Arizona and Oregon State.

Casey Thompson did a very competent job but had too many turnovers and did not always see open receivers. It was critical that Sarkisian find out in 2021 who his quarterback is, but it seems from his comments about needing to improve the level of play at the position, Sarkisian may have figured who his quarterback isn’t.

Sarkisian said he’s not particularly a huge fan of the Wildcat formation other than as “a change of pace.” But Roschon Johnson was magical in his effectiveness. So why not let him pass out of the formation? Big gaffe.

Last Saturday was one of the absolute best days in college football history with one riveting game after another. I’m still dumbfounded that Auburn’s Bryan Harsin didn’t go for two after one of the first two overtime periods. Man, you got to go for it when you have a chance to dethrone the king. … I’m curious how many fans like the two-point conversion tries starting with the third overtime period to decide the game. I’ve always favored starting possessions at the plus-40 yard line so as not to reward offensive-driven teams. Or I’d prefer a possession at the 5 rather than a one-play try from the 3.

5. Hoops haven

I’m a big Timmy Allen fan. So is Chris Beard. “He’s addicted to the game,” Beard said. “We share a view that Timmy can play in the NBA. And it’s not just scoring and assists and rebounds. It’s a diverse plan. He’s got a triple-double game. He’s scary good. It’s like when you’re shocked a guy makes a human mistake and we’re being in that world with Timmy. I believe in him.”

He’s the best player on Beard’s team. He’s versatile, can play multiple positions, and is extremely motivated.

Love that Beard is so gung-ho about his job. There’s passion, and then there’s a Chris Beard level. He ain’t about next year. He’s about next game. … The experience was so neat in Gregory Gym on Monday. Beard wants to make it an annual affair and maybe try it during the Christmas break when the students go home. This guy thinks so out of the box, he can’t even see the box. The players seemed to love it just as much as the fans. New point guard Marcus Carr was pumped and said, “It was definitely fun and one of the best environments I've been in in my collegiate career so far.”

6. Killing it

Texas’ premier outside hitter Logan Eggleston was named Big 12 player of the week for the fourth time, averaging four kills a set and hitting .358 in consecutive road wins, and then capped it off by winning league player of the year for the second straight season. Jerritt Elliott won league coach of the year honors for back-to-back years. The Longhorns open NCAA Tournament play Thursday as the national No. 2 seed and take on Sacred Heart at Gregory.

7. Go, Texas Rangers

Finally. After a decade of wandering, the team seems ready to go all in. That was obvious when the Rangers broke the bank and grabbed not one, but two, sensational shortstops in Corey Seager for $325 million over 10 years and Marcus Semien for $175 million for seven years with the latter probably staying at second base as he did in Toronto. Eat your hearts out, Yankee fans. Should we now assume Carlos Correa will look good in pinstripes next spring? Don’t we all wish we had grown up to be shortstops?

So Tiger Woods is done. Kinda. That won’t surprise anyone that the second-best golfer in the sport’s history won’t be a full-time player on the PGA Tour after his severe car crash last February. I still think he'll win another Masters. Don't we all wish we had grown up to be Tiger Woods?

8. Scattershooting

While wondering whatever happened to Mark Berry, the former Texas defensive back from Dallas Hillcrest who tackled Darren Lewis at the 5 on A&M's 2-point try to seal a 28-27 Longhorns win in 1990.

9. On the couch

Loved “King Richard,” a film about Richard Williams’ wildly successful quest to make his two daughters, Serena and Venus, into two of the best women's tennis players in the sport’s history with his 78-page plan. Will Smith killed it in his finest performance since “The Pursuit of Happyness.” Has to be an Oscar nominee for him and the movie although many wonder if Williams is overbearing or overly impressive. Gave it 8 ducks.

Crazy prediction:

Alabama will get the No. 4 spot in the CFP even with a narrow 24-21 loss to Georgia because the CFP covets brand names.